6 Best Yoga Exercises to Combat Fatigue

Yoga is an excellent way to combat fatigue and increase activity. The exercises require just a quiet place and no special equipment. You can easily fit in a yoga practice routine at the end of a busy work day to feel fresh and energized. There are a number of other advantages, too, including enhanced posture, better flexibility, a toned body, strong muscles, and so on.

Yoga Exercises to Combat Fatigue

The modern lifestyle causes stiffness and excessive pressure on the muscles and weight-bearing joints due to limited movements. As a result, muscle fatigue accumulates and can be quite bothersome. We have curated a list of the six best yoga poses that you must try to overcome tiredness and tension.

1. Butterfly Pose

The butterfly pose will combat fatigue by stretching your lower body and enhancing your gut health.

How should you do it?

Sit cross-legged on the floor with your knees bent. Then extend your knees out toward each other so that the soles of your feet touch together. Now place your palms around your feet with the forward fold. Take deep breaths. Stay in the butterfly pose for 2 to 3 minutes before releasing. You can also flutter your thighs for added challenge.

2. Downward Facing Dog Pose

This is one of the best yoga poses that will combat fatigue by stretching your body.

How should you do it?

Assume the tabletop position with your hands firmly pressing on the floor and fingers spread evenly. Move your hands slightly to the front. Now with the toes tucked under, raise your hips and back toward the ceiling until your legs are completely straightened. In this position, lengthen your torso and raise your navel. Ensure that your hands and legs are straight while in this position. Take a few normal breaths before exhaling and coming back to the initial position.

3. Bow Pose or Dhanurasana

The bow pose will help in relieving fatigue by strengthening your spine and relieving tightness from the muscles.

How should you do it?

Lie flat on your belly while your arms are positioned on your sides and legs are together. Now bend your knees so that your heels touch your hips. Hold both your feet with your hands while your chin stays on the floor. Drive your feet away from your body, raise your thighs and chest, and finally your head off the floor. Make sure to place your body weight on the abdomen, legs stretched, and arms relaxed. Hold the bow pose for a few moments before releasing and coming back to the center position. Repeat three or four times.

4. Corpse Pose or Shavasana

The corpse pose completely relaxes the body and releases stress. Thus, you will feel fresh and your focus improves manifold.

How should you do it?

Lie flat on your back with your legs stretched straight. Let calmness wash over you with your arms placed on the side and palms facing upwards. With closed eyes, focus on breathing deeply and evenly. Stay in this corpse position for a few minutes before releasing by rolling onto one side and sitting up slowly.

5. Mountain Pose or Tadasana

The mountain pose lengthens your spine, slows down your breathing, and leaves you feeling rejuvenated.

How should you do it?

Stand erect with your feet placed together. Slowly raise your arms from the side over your head. Now keeping the palms facing toward the ceiling and interlocking fingers, steady your position. Keep your gaze forward. Breathe in and stretch your heels, chest, and arms to stand on your toes. Hold the balance in this position while stretching your whole body. Breathe out and return your heels back to the floor and hands back to the side of your body. Repeat.

6. Cat and Cow Pose

This pose will help you combat fatigue by opening up the spine, relieving back pain, and massaging the digestive organs.

How should you do it?

Bring your body on all fours with your knees hip-width apart and hands positioned just beneath the shoulders. Breathe in as you lift your hips, roll up your shoulders, and lower your stomach keeping your gaze ahead. Now breathe out as you round your back upward with hips tucked under and your gaze facing the floor with your head dropped down. Repeat.

Bottom Line

Fatigue is a state of weakness either from heavy activity or too much muscular strain. Poor diet, high stress, smoking, lack of physical activity, medical conditions like hypothyroidism, and overall poor lifestyle choices can exacerbate fatigue.

The aforementioned yoga exercises are a gentle physical activity that release tightness in your muscles and relieve stress. Furthermore, you need to make suitable lifestyle changes, such as a balanced diet and enough sleep, to reap complete benefits.

Edited by Ramaa Kishore