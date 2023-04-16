Benefits of swimming cardio: Swim your way to better health

Swimming cardio engages large muscle groups and can elevate heart rate to improve cardiovascular fitness.

Swimming is an excellent form of exercise that provides numerous benefits for the body, including improved cardiovascular health. In this article, we discuss the benefits of swimming cardio and provide some swimming exercises to help you get started.

Benefits of swimming cardio

Swimming cardio is a low-impact workout that's gentle on the joints and bones. (Tiago Torres/Pexels)

Swimming cardio is an excellent form of cardiovascular exercise that can help increase lung capacity, improve blood flow and strengthen your heart. Regular swimming can reduce risk of heart disease and other chronic conditions.

Unlike high-impact workouts, like running, swimming cardio is a low-impact workout that's gentle on the joints and bones. That makes it a more accessible workout for people with joint pain or injuries. Swimming also offers resistance training, which can help build and tone muscles.

Swimming exercises for cardio

Freestyle or front crawl

Freestyle or front crawl is one of the most popular swimming strokes and an excellent exercise for cardiovascular health. This stroke engages the core, arms and legs, making it a full body workout. It can also help improve breathing technique, which can improve lung capacity and oxygen intake.

To do the freestyle stroke, lie face-down in the water; extend your arms forward, and kick your legs in a flutter kick motion. Pull your arms back to your hips, and repeat the motion, breathing in through your mouth and out through your nose. Try to maintain a steady pace, and swim for 20-30 minutes to get the most cardiovascular benefits.

Backstroke

Backstroke is another excellent swimming exercise for cardiovascular health. It's a low-impact workout that engages the back, shoulders and arms. It can also help improve posture and flexibility.

Backstroke has many benefits. (Sergio Benavides/Pexels)

To do the backstroke, lie on your back in the water; extend your arms behind your head, and kick your legs in a flutter kick motion.

Pull your arms down to your sides, and repeat the motion, breathing in through the mouth and out through your nose. Try to maintain a steady pace, and swim for 20-30 minutes to get the most cardiovascular benefits.

Breaststroke

The breaststroke is a swimming stroke that engages the chest, shoulders and legs. It's a low-impact workout that can help improve posture, flexibility and muscle tone.

To do the breaststroke, lie face-down in the water; bring your hands together in front of your chest, and kick your legs out in a frog kick motion. Pull your hands and arms down to your hips, and push them back out in front of your chest while you kick your legs back in.

Try to maintain a steady pace, and swim for 20-30 minutes to get the most cardiovascular benefits.

Butterfly stroke

Swimming cardio is generally a safe form of exercise. (Kindel Media/Pexels)

It's a more advanced swimming cardio exercise that engages the core, arms and legs. It can help build strength and endurance while improving cardiovascular fitness.

To do the butterfly stroke, lie face-down in the water; bring your arms up above your head, and kick your legs in a dolphin kick motion. Pull your arms down to your hips, and push them back up above your head while you kick your legs back in.

Try to maintain a steady pace, and swim for 20-30 minutes to get the most cardiovascular benefits.

Safety tips

Swimming cardio is generally a safe form of exercise, but it's essential to take some precautions to prevent injury and stay safe.

Here are some safety tips to keep in mind:

Warm up before swimming to prevent muscle strains and injuries.

Always swim with a partner or in a supervised area, especially if you're a beginner or not a strong swimmer.

Stay hydrated by drinking water before and after your swim.

Wear appropriate swim gear, like a swim cap and goggles, to protect your eyes and hair from chlorine in the water.

Start slowly, and gradually increase your swim time and intensity to prevent overexertion and fatigue.

If you have any medical conditions or injuries, consult with your doctor before starting a swimming exercise routine.

Swimming cardio is an excellent form of exercise that provides numerous benefits for cardiovascular health.

As with any form of exercise, safety should always be a top priority, so follow the aforementioned safety tips, and always listen to your body. Swim your way to better cardiovascular health, and enjoy all the benefits that this fabulous form of exercise has to offer.

Poll : 0 votes