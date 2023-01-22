Best Ab Workouts for Men to Have a Six Pack

Looking for the best ab workouts for men? Well, here’s a list of some of the most potential ones that are sure to give you six-pack abs. The best part is that you can do these exercises at home and that too without using any fancy gym equipment.

Regular practice of at home ab workouts for men not only helps build the midsection but offers other benefits as well. These exercises help strengthen the core muscles and also work wonders on your entire posterior chain.

That makes the spine stronger and more stabilized, alleviating lower back pain and discomfort. Moreover, they improve posture, reduce stomach fat, and engage other major muscles along the way too.

Get six-pack abs with the given ab workouts for men

The following exercises target the upper and lower ab muscles, burn lots of calories, and are sure to help you achieve six-pack abs:

1) Plank twist

Plank strengthens the spine. (Photo via Pexels/Klaus Nielsen)

One of the best ab workouts for men, a plank twist is a standard plank with a little rotation or twist. This exercise lengthens and stabilizes the spine while hitting the abs and targeting the obliques at the same time.

To do plank twists:

Take a standard forearm plank position with your bodyweight on your forearms and toes. Keep your elbows bent at a 90-degree angle below your shoulders, and hold your palms together straight in front of you.

Ensure that your hips, back, and neck are in one straight line. Hold the plank position for as long as you can.

Slowly roll onto your left side, shifting all your weight onto your left elbow and the right foot on top of the left.

Keep your right hand on your waist, and hold the position for 20 seconds.

Return to the center, and roll onto your right side. Repeat the exercise.

Also read: 5 Plank Exercises You Can Do at Home for Strong Abs

2) Heel tap crunch

Heel tap crunches are among the most effective lower ab workouts for men. This exercise targets the hip flexors and obliques too and helps to sculpt your entire midsection. You can make this exercise easier or harder simply by increasing or decreasing the distance between your glutes and heels.

To do heel tap crunches:

Lie straight on your back with your heels as close as they can towards the glutes.

Engage the core muscles, and slowly lift your shoulders off the floor. Reach with your left hand to touch your left heel, followed by your right heel with your right hand.

Continue for a few reps, and gradually increase your speed.

3) Hollow hold

Ab exercises also target the back muscles. (Photo via Pexels/Mike Jones)

The hollow hold is one of the best ab workouts for men that not only helps build stabilization and strength in the abs but strengthens the back muscles too. It's also a great exercise to improve body posture.

To do hollow holds:

Lie straight on the floor with your legs in the front and your feet together. Position your arms above your head.

Bring your shoulder blades, arms, head, and legs off the floor. Hold the position for as long as you are comfortable.

Slowly go back, and repeat the exercise.

Also read: 6 Best Exercises for Posture Improvement

4) V-up

V-ups are among the most result-worthy ab workouts for men that primarily target obliques, rectus abdominis, and hip flexors. This exercise improves stability and balance and also increases lower back strength.

To do V-ups:

Lie down on your back; keep your arms on the side, and extend your legs straight in the front.

In one swift motion, lift your torso, legs and, arms to balance your body on your tailbone.

Hold the posture for a few seconds, and return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise.

5) Overhead crunch

Abs exercises help develop lean muscle mass.(Photo via Pexels/Li Sun)

Overhead crunches are one of the staple ab workouts for men. This exercise strengthens the core muscles, develops lean muscle mass and also helps reduce overall midsection fat.

To do overhead crunches:

Lie on your back on the floor with your arms extended over your head so that the body gets into a straight line.

Keeping your feet flat on the floor, bend your knees, and lift your shoulders off the floor, curling your body up from your stomach.

Keep your arms straight over your head throughout the move. Hold the contraction. and lower yourself back to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise.

Hit this ab workout routine at least thrice a week, and be consistent with your diet as well.

You can even try the given exercises as a 30-day ab challenge for men, and see how the routine works for you. When practiced consistently and correctly, you will soon see some massive six-pack progress.

Poll : 0 votes