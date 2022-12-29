If you want to build a bigger and stronger back, then incorporating a few barbell trapezius exercises into your routine can be beneficial.

Regularly practicing trap exercises not only builds strength in your back but also improves the functioning of your shoulders and strengthens your neck and spine as well. These exercises boost better posture and also offer you massive gains for weightlifting exercises such as back squats and deadlifts.

In this article, we’ve rounded up a few of the best barbell trapezius exercises that are sure to help you achieve a bigger and better back. Read on to learn about these exercises.

Barbell trapezius exercises for the back

1. Barbell shrug

One of the best barbell trapezius exercises to build a bigger back, barbell shrugs are a simple yet effective exercise to perform. While this exercise can also be done using a dumbbell or smith machine, performing it with a barbell offers more contraction and helps you develop a stronger and more muscular back.

To do the barbell shrug:

Stand straight with your feet placed at a shoulder-width distance and knees slightly bent.

Hold the barbell using both hands in a pronated grip. From there, lift your shoulders as high as you can without moving your elbows.

Squeeze your shoulders and hold the contraction for a few seconds, and then in a controlled manner, lower the barbell back to the initial position.

Repeat the exercise.

2. Behind-the-back barbell shrug

This is one of the most challenging barbell trapezius exercises that’s not for beginners. It is a great muscle and strength-focused exercise that helps build a bigger back and strengthen other muscles in the upper body too.

To do the behind-the-back barbell shrug:

Stand straight holding a barbell using an overhand grip and position it behind your thighs. ensure that both your feet and hands are at a shoulder-width distance.

Now raise your shoulders toward your ears as high as you can while maintaining a stable elbow and arm.

Hold the contraction at the top for a few seconds, then lower back to the start.

Repeat the exercise a few times more.

3. Barbell upright row

The barbell upright row is among the most beneficial barbell trapezius exercises that particularly target the middle and lower trap muscles. This exercise can also be done using dumbbells, cables, or a smith machine depending on your preferences.

To do the barbell upright row:

Hold a barbell using a narrow and overhand grip in front of you.

With your legs slightly wider than your shoulder width, lift the barbell towards your chin while raising your shoulders at the same time to squeeze your traps.

Lower the barbell slowly to its starting position and perform the next rep.

Barbell overhead movements are a great back strengthening move. (Photo via Pexels/Victor Freitas)

4. Barbell lying rear delt row

This is one of the most productive barbell trapezius exercises that target and strengthen the lateral delts and traps. This exercise also targets your shoulder muscles and other muscles in the upper body.

To do the barbell lying rear delt row:

Lie on your stomach on an incline bench. Hold a barbell with your hands extended out in front of you.

Maintain this position and pull the weight up until your elbows get above your shoulders.

Squeeze your muscles at the top, then slowly return the barbell to the start.

Repeat the exercise.

5. Bent-over barbell rows

The barbell bent-over row is one of the most super-effective barbell trapezius exercises that strengthens the upper back and defines the muscles.

To do the bent-over barbell rows:

Stand straight holding a barbell with an overhand grip. Position your feet in a narrow stance.

Slowly hinge down until your torso gets at a 45-degree angle and your knees get bent. Place the barbell just in front of you.

Using your back muscles, lift the barbell until it reaches your abdominals and then slowly lower it down to the start.

Repeat the exercise a few times more.

Use an overhand grip for the bent-over row move. (Photo via Unsplash/ Mariah Krafft )

Bottom line

If you are looking to build a bigger and more well-defined back, then you should definitely add the aforementioned barbell trapezius exercises to your upper body strength training routine.

Always remember that a strong trapezius can give you that extra strength and power your body needs to perform advanced and heavy lifting exercises, so practicing the given exercises is definitely worth your time and energy.

