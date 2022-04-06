5 best biceps workouts with dumbbells for men

Biceps are a muscle group that has been a fairly hot topic in the fitness world for a long time. You've likely heard someone exclaim, "Look at those biceps!" or "Flex those biceps!" Big biceps are a visual cue to the rest of the world when you've worked hard at the gym.

Although the biceps are modest muscles, they require time, expertise and clever programming to grow. Your biceps also flex your elbow, which is a very crucial function.

Pumped-up biceps are popular not only because they are attractive, but also because they help you carry hefty weights during compound motions. When you draw something towards you, such as a vehicle door, or a dumbbell when rowing, your biceps assist your back muscles in dragging the object towards you.

Pump and tone your arm muscles with these biceps workouts

We have listed some dumbbell exercises to pump and tone your arm muscles. If you perform them regularly, you will be able to strengthen your biceps. These biceps workouts are ideal for everyone, even beginners.

1. Boat Pose Biceps Curl

Boat Pose engages core and hip flexors and helps in strengthening hamstrings and the torso, while bicep curls help in building the upper arm. They combine to enhance the core and arm muscles.

How to do Boat Pose Bicep Curls

Hold a pair of weights at your sides, palms facing up, and sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat in front of you.

Raise your feet until your shins are nearly parallel to the floor, and lean back slightly, maintaining your back flat. This is where you'll begin.

Curl the weights up to your shoulders while keeping your core tight, then spin your hands away from you and press the weights directly overhead.

To get back to where you started, slowly reverse the movement. That counts as one rep.

2. Hammer Curl

The Hammer Curl is a great choice if you are targeting long heads of the bicep This helps in strengthening grip and wrist stability.

How to do Hammer Curl

Starting with a dumbbell in each hand, stand up straight with your feet shoulder-width apart and arms by your sides.

Curl the dumbbells to shoulder height with your hands facing each other.

Hold the position as you contract your biceps.

Return to the starting position and complete the remaining reps.

3. Dumbbell Concentration Curl

The biceps are targeted by concentration curls, which helps improve muscle strength and power. This workout enhances body esthetics and function by sculpting the frontal region of the upper arm.

How to do Dumbbell Concentration Curl

Sit on a bench, bend forward, and hold a dumbbell with an underhand grip with your right hand.

For balance, place your elbow on the inside part of your right leg and your opposite arm on your left knee.

Curl your arm until you feel a strong biceps contraction.

Curl your arm for a second and then uncurl it. That's one repetition!

Switch sides and do the same number of reps on the opposite side once you've completed 8 to 12 reps on one side.

While curling, make sure to squeeze your biceps.

4. Dumbbell Seated Biceps Curl

For building stronger biceps, seated biceps curls are a great option. Lower-body motion is eliminated, and tight form is enforced.

How to do Dumbbell Seated Biceps Curl

Sit on the edge of a flat bench with a pair of dumbbells in a neutral grip.

With your arms straight, hold the dumbbells at your sides.

Dumbbells should be curled until they reach shoulder height.

Raise a dumbbell with your wrist slightly rotated so that your palm is facing your body.

Hold for a second at the top, then return to the starting position with the dumbbell. That's one repetition!

Aim for three sets of 8-12 reps with a 1–2-minute rest between sets.

Wrist flexion and extension should be avoided. During the lift, avoid shrugging your shoulders.

5. Cross-Body Hammer Curls

Cross-body curls enhance the biceps as well as forearm. Compared to hammer curls, cross-body curls add more pressure to the biceps.

How to do cross-body hammer curls

Starting with a dumbbell in each hand, stand up straight with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms by your sides.

Curl your right hand from your right hip to your right shoulder, then left shoulder, with your palms facing your body.

For the following reps, switch arms.

Ensure you keep your abdominals gently engaged and your back upright while doing any of these movements so that the weight and action is carried by your biceps. Each action should feel like your biceps are fully engaged.

Remember to stretch out your muscles after finishing bicep exercises, or any other exercise, to put them in the best position to repair. Consult your physician before beginning any new workout routine.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee

