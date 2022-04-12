6 Best Cable Pectoral Exercises for A Bigger Chest 

Cables are the way to go when it comes to obtaining a great pec workout. They let you pound your chest from every angle possible while maintaining consistent tension from beginning to end. When using cables, you can also reach for your hands when pressing for a stronger pec contraction.

The constant strain imposed on your muscles is the major reason that cable chest exercises—or any cable exercises, for that matter—are so beneficial. There is no "break" with cables, only constant duration under tension. Constant tension puts more load on your muscles, which may be advantageous in encouraging muscular growth.

You can do almost any type of movement with the cable machine, including pushing, pulling, twisting, squatting, bending, and lunging. The wire may be pulled or pushed in any direction, allowing for a much wider range of motion and improved functionality.

We have listed some of the best cable exercises that will help you in getting bigger pecs.

1. Cable Chest press

The cable chest press is a machine exercise that primarily focuses on the chest, but also targets the middle back, shoulders, and triceps to a lesser extent.

Here's how to do it:

Adjust the pulley lever's height so that it is at shoulder level.

Place yourself in the middle of the pulley machine, grasping each side's handle.

Take a step forward while bracing your abdominals.

Raise your arms to shoulder level.

Push the handles forward to start the movement.

Make sure the contraction in your chest muscles is focused.

Pause for a moment after completely extended, then slowly return to the beginning position.

2. Decline Cable Press

In a decline Cable Press, the bench is positioned to a descent of 15 to 30. As you push the cable away from your body at this angle, your upper torso is on a downhill slope, which works the lower pectoral muscles. The chest, triceps, and shoulder muscles are targeted during this workout.

Here's how to do it:

Inside the cable station, set up a decline bench, place both pulleys as low as feasible, and choose the desired weight.

Take one handle at a time while sitting on the decline bench.

Get into position with the handles at chest height by lying back and getting into position with the handles at chest height.

While flexing the pecs and extending the elbows, press the handles to lock them out.

Return to the starting position slowly and repeat for the appropriate amount of reps.

3. Incline flys

The incline cable chest fly is an isolation exercise that targets the top region of the pectoral muscles with the help of a cable stack and an incline bench. It's prevalent in muscle-building routines that target the upper torso and chest.

Here's how to do it:

Place a 45-degree incline bench between the pulleys, choose a weight for each, and hold a pulley with each hand.

Lay on the incline bench with a handle in each hand and bring your hands together at arm’s length in front of your face.

Lower your arms out to both sides in a broad arc with a minor bend in your elbows (to avoid stressing the biceps tendon), until you feel a stretch in your chest. As you do this section of the exercise, take a deep breath in.

Squeeze your chest muscles and exhale as you return your arms to the starting position. For a second, hold the contracted position.

Repeat for desired number of times.

4. Cable Pullovers

The standing cable pullover is an isolation exercise that increases back and chest growth and strength while also improving core stability.

Here's how to do it:

Stand in front of an adjustable cable machine with a high-setting straight-bar attachment.

With your hands shoulder-width apart, grab the bar with an overhand hold.

Pull the bar down in an arc with your arms straight, pushing your shoulder blades together and maintaining your core tight.

Pause and then return to the starting position when the bar reaches your thighs.

5. Low Cable Fly

The Low Cable fly is one of the variations of cable machine exercises. It focuses on the chest and shoulders along with the biceps and forearms.

Here's how to do it:

Set the cable machine to the lowest setting.

Grab one of the handles in each hand and take a few steps forward until the cable is taught.

Pull the handles together in the centre of your chest with your elbows slightly bent and your palms facing in and up.

Hold for a half second before lowering your arms again. This brings us to the end of one repetition.

6. Close Grip Cable Press

This exercise uses twin cable towers. Pectoral, triceps and anterior deltoids are the most worked up muscles.

Here's how to do it:

On a cable pulley machine, position the pulleys just above shoulder height. Grab the handles and place your feet about shoulder-distance apart in the centre of the machine.

Push your arms straight forward to full arm extension from a starting posture with your elbows at shoulder level and your hands contacting each other.

Reverse the process and repeat.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

