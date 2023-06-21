Best diet for seniors for optimal health

Planning the best diet for seniors and elderly people requires understanding their needs and limitations.

Diets should be designed in a way that their health and wellness are taken care of. Diet and lifestyle play an important role in the pathophysiology of several lifestyle disorders, and senior people often face a higher risk of such illnesses.

In this article, we bring you choices of foods that can be included while planning the best diet for seniors along with a list of vitamins and minerals that can be included as well.

Importance of healthy eating for seniors

Elderly people experience various health issues that are associated with aging. Their digestion power gets reduced, and they also experience frequent bloating and other intestinal issues.

Many senior people also experience difficulty chewing food due to the absence of teeth. These problems are critical and require attention while planning the best diet for seniors.

Certain foods can trigger inflammation in the gut and hence must be removed from the diet. According to the National Resource Center on Nutrition, Physical Activity and Aging, one in four older Americans do not follow a balanced diet.

Planning the best diet for seniors

Due to various digestive and other issues mentioned above, foods that can be considered for such a diet include:

vegetables and fruits

beans and lentils (easily digestible ones)

nuts and seeds

whole grains

low-fat dairy

lean protein

It's wise to choose easy-to-digest foods for seniors and elderly people. Vegetables that are soft can be included in the diet. Beans and lentils that are softer and easy to digest can also be considered.

If the person does not have chewing issues, the diet can also include nuts and seeds provided that the nuts are soaked in water for hours or roasted to make them easier to digest.

The Mediterranean diet can also be followed by seniors, as it includes fresh fruits, green vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fish, nuts, olive oil and a moderate amount of dairy, red meat and poultry.

Nutrition for elderly: Sample menu

Here's how the best diet for seniors can be planned:

Breakfast

Smoothie with kale, fruit and yogurt

Omelet with whole-grain toast

Green tea

Lunch

Chicken, tomato and avocado with whole-grain pita bread wrap

Quinoa with shrimp and stir-fried vegetables

Lentil soup

Dinner

Chicken breast, roasted peppers, hummus

Grilled salmon, mushrooms and vegetables

Whole-wheat pasta with mushrooms

A low-calorie gluten-free diet may also help seniors get a healthy life. While planning the best diet for seniors, their health conditions must be taken into account, too.

Foods to avoid include:

Added sugar

Refined grains

Trans fats

Refined oils

Processed meat

Highly processed foods

These foods cause a variety of illnesses including type 2 diabetes, obesity and liver disease. DASH diet stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension diet and can be followed by elderly people with hypertension.

Can I use multivitamins for elderly people? what about vitamins for elderly women?

Using a multivitamin supplement can do wonders for overall health. It's not just about planning the best diet for seniors, multivitamin tablets help improve overall health and well-being. Vitamins and minerals aid in various biological processes of the body and prevent deficiencies.

Elderly women can also take supplements of vitamins and minerals. Most of these products are easily available at health stores and online. Certain vitamins can be supplemented as suggested by nutritionists.

For example, elderly women with low bone density can take calcium and vitamin D supplements on the advice of their health professionals.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

