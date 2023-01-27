What Is the Mediterranean Diet, & Why Should You Follow It?

The Mediterranean diet is one of the most popular diets followed around the world. The diet includes fresh fruits, green vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fish, nuts, olive oil, and a moderate amount of dairy, red meat, and poultry.

It discourages the consumption of sugars and processed foods. This kind of diet is based on the traditional foods consumed by people in countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, including France, Spain, Greece, and Italy.

In this article, we shall discuss the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet along with a list of foods to include and exclude.

What Is the Mediterranean Diet?

Healthy fats are an important part of this diet (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

A traditional diet of this kind includes the following foods and beverages:

vegetables, fruits, and whole grains

nuts, seeds, and olive oil

moderate amounts of dairy and fish

small amounts of red meat

eggs

moderate quantity of red wine

This diet discourages refined grains, highly processed foods, and products with added sugars. It also includes heart-healthy unsaturated fats and dietary fiber and is claimed to be associated with lower bad cholesterol, improved insulin sensitivity, reduced inflammation, and weight loss.

Mediterranean Diet Foods

The following foods are considered healthy and are recommended to be included in a typical diet plan:

Vegetables: tomatoes, broccoli, cucumbers, potatoes, sweet potatoes, kale, spinach, onions, cauliflower, carrots, Brussels sprouts, and turnips

tomatoes, broccoli, cucumbers, potatoes, sweet potatoes, kale, spinach, onions, cauliflower, carrots, Brussels sprouts, and turnips Fruits: apples, bananas, oranges, grapes, dates, figs, melons, pears, strawberries, and peaches

apples, bananas, oranges, grapes, dates, figs, melons, pears, strawberries, and peaches Nuts and seeds: almonds, hazelnuts, cashews, walnuts, peanuts, macadamia nuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and watermelon seeds

almonds, hazelnuts, cashews, walnuts, peanuts, macadamia nuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and watermelon seeds Nut Butters: almond butter, cashew butter, and peanut butter

almond butter, cashew butter, and peanut butter Legumes: pulses, peanuts, chickpeas, beans, peas, and lentils

pulses, peanuts, chickpeas, beans, peas, and lentils Whole grains: oats, brown rice, whole wheat bread, rye, barley, corn, buckwheat, and whole wheat pasta

oats, brown rice, whole wheat bread, rye, barley, corn, buckwheat, and whole wheat pasta Fish and seafood: tuna, mackerel, shrimp, salmon, sardines, trout, oysters, clams, crab, and mussels

tuna, mackerel, shrimp, salmon, sardines, trout, oysters, clams, crab, and mussels Poultry: chicken, duck, and turkey

chicken, duck, and turkey Eggs: chicken, quail, and duck eggs

chicken, quail, and duck eggs Dairy: cheese, yogurt, and milk

cheese, yogurt, and milk Herbs and spices: garlic, sage, nutmeg, cinnamon, basil, mint, rosemary, and pepper

garlic, sage, nutmeg, cinnamon, basil, mint, rosemary, and pepper Healthy fats: extra virgin olive oil, olives, avocados, and avocado oil

Freshly sourced foods listed above can be used to make various recipes. Healthy fats like butter and olive oil can be used to prepare these recipes at home.

Foods to Avoid in Mediterranean Diet

The following foods are considered detrimental to health and are discouraged while following this diet:

Added sugar: added sugar is found in many foods, including sodas and other beverages. Sugar is responsible for insulin resistance and diabetes

added sugar is found in many foods, including sodas and other beverages. Sugar is responsible for insulin resistance and diabetes Refined grains: white bread, pasta, crackers, and baked goods

white bread, pasta, crackers, and baked goods Trans fats: Margarine, fried foods, and other highly processed foods

Margarine, fried foods, and other highly processed foods Refined oils: soybean oil, canola oil, cottonseed oil, sunflower oil, and grapeseed oil

soybean oil, canola oil, cottonseed oil, sunflower oil, and grapeseed oil Processed meat: processed sausages, hot dogs, and other similar products

processed sausages, hot dogs, and other similar products Highly processed foods: fast food, instant meals, and packaged snacks

These foods are discouraged while following this diet. However, you can include cheat meals occasionally to satisfy your cravings.

Mediterranean Diet Plan

Processed foods are discouraged in this diet. (Image via Unsplash/Robin Stickel)

Here is a sample menu for you to follow:

Breakfast

Greek yogurt

Berries, including strawberries and blueberries

Roasted almonds

Lunch

Hummus and vegetables

Shrimps

Chicken soup with asparagus

Snacks

Fruits and berries

Chia pudding

Fried eggs in olive oil

Dinner

Tuna and veggies in olive oil

Hummus with zucchini and bell peppers

Salad with fresh vegetables and feta cheese

There are no strict guidelines for a Mediterranean diet, so there's no need to calculate your calorie intake. You can try out various recipes for yourself at home.

Benefits of Mediterranean Diet

This diet provides polyphenols and dietary fiber. Polyphenols are strong antioxidants that protect the body against free radicals, which cause oxidative stress.

Dietary fibers improve gut health and promote digestion. Polyphenols in the Mediterranean diet may also promote the growth of gut bacteria and prevent flatulence and constipation.

This diet can reduce blood glucose levels and improve levels of HbA1C (glycosylated hemoglobin), a biomarker used to measure the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Can I Go Plant-Based on This Diet?

The green version of this diet is known as the Green Mediterranean Diet. If you're aiming to go for a plant-based lifestyle, you can exclude meat and continue with the remaining foods.

