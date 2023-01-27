What Is the Mediterranean Diet, & Why Should You Follow It?

The Mediterranean diet is one of the most popular diets followed around the world. The diet includes fresh fruits, green vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fish, nuts, olive oil, and a moderate amount of dairy, red meat, and poultry.
It discourages the consumption of sugars and processed foods. This kind of diet is based on the traditional foods consumed by people in countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, including France, Spain, Greece, and Italy.
In this article, we shall discuss the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet along with a list of foods to include and exclude.
What Is the Mediterranean Diet?
A traditional diet of this kind includes the following foods and beverages:
- vegetables, fruits, and whole grains
- nuts, seeds, and olive oil
- moderate amounts of dairy and fish
- small amounts of red meat
- eggs
- moderate quantity of red wine
This diet discourages refined grains, highly processed foods, and products with added sugars. It also includes heart-healthy unsaturated fats and dietary fiber and is claimed to be associated with lower bad cholesterol, improved insulin sensitivity, reduced inflammation, and weight loss.
Mediterranean Diet Foods
The following foods are considered healthy and are recommended to be included in a typical diet plan:
- Vegetables: tomatoes, broccoli, cucumbers, potatoes, sweet potatoes, kale, spinach, onions, cauliflower, carrots, Brussels sprouts, and turnips
- Fruits: apples, bananas, oranges, grapes, dates, figs, melons, pears, strawberries, and peaches
- Nuts and seeds: almonds, hazelnuts, cashews, walnuts, peanuts, macadamia nuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and watermelon seeds
- Nut Butters: almond butter, cashew butter, and peanut butter
- Legumes: pulses, peanuts, chickpeas, beans, peas, and lentils
- Whole grains: oats, brown rice, whole wheat bread, rye, barley, corn, buckwheat, and whole wheat pasta
- Fish and seafood: tuna, mackerel, shrimp, salmon, sardines, trout, oysters, clams, crab, and mussels
- Poultry: chicken, duck, and turkey
- Eggs: chicken, quail, and duck eggs
- Dairy: cheese, yogurt, and milk
- Herbs and spices: garlic, sage, nutmeg, cinnamon, basil, mint, rosemary, and pepper
- Healthy fats: extra virgin olive oil, olives, avocados, and avocado oil
Freshly sourced foods listed above can be used to make various recipes. Healthy fats like butter and olive oil can be used to prepare these recipes at home.
Foods to Avoid in Mediterranean Diet
The following foods are considered detrimental to health and are discouraged while following this diet:
- Added sugar: added sugar is found in many foods, including sodas and other beverages. Sugar is responsible for insulin resistance and diabetes
- Refined grains: white bread, pasta, crackers, and baked goods
- Trans fats: Margarine, fried foods, and other highly processed foods
- Refined oils: soybean oil, canola oil, cottonseed oil, sunflower oil, and grapeseed oil
- Processed meat: processed sausages, hot dogs, and other similar products
- Highly processed foods: fast food, instant meals, and packaged snacks
These foods are discouraged while following this diet. However, you can include cheat meals occasionally to satisfy your cravings.
Mediterranean Diet Plan
Here is a sample menu for you to follow:
Breakfast
- Greek yogurt
- Berries, including strawberries and blueberries
- Roasted almonds
Lunch
- Hummus and vegetables
- Shrimps
- Chicken soup with asparagus
Snacks
- Fruits and berries
- Chia pudding
- Fried eggs in olive oil
Dinner
- Tuna and veggies in olive oil
- Hummus with zucchini and bell peppers
- Salad with fresh vegetables and feta cheese
There are no strict guidelines for a Mediterranean diet, so there's no need to calculate your calorie intake. You can try out various recipes for yourself at home.
Benefits of Mediterranean Diet
This diet provides polyphenols and dietary fiber. Polyphenols are strong antioxidants that protect the body against free radicals, which cause oxidative stress.
Dietary fibers improve gut health and promote digestion. Polyphenols in the Mediterranean diet may also promote the growth of gut bacteria and prevent flatulence and constipation.
This diet can reduce blood glucose levels and improve levels of HbA1C (glycosylated hemoglobin), a biomarker used to measure the risk of type 2 diabetes.
Can I Go Plant-Based on This Diet?
The green version of this diet is known as the Green Mediterranean Diet. If you're aiming to go for a plant-based lifestyle, you can exclude meat and continue with the remaining foods.