Feeling anemic and weak? Restore your body’s iron level by consuming certain beverages and drinks high in iron.

Having low levels of iron in the body is quite common among people, especially women. In fact, in the United States, iron deficiency affects approximately 11 percent of women and is a serious cause of concern because women menstruate and lose a good amount of blood cells.

Low iron symptoms in females

If you are a woman, well, here are some of the major symptoms of iron deficiency you must look out for:

pale skin

extreme weakness and fatigue

continuous headache

lightheadedness and dizziness

shortness of breath

chest pain

cold feet and hands

brittle nails

weak hair

tongue inflammation

Headache is a sign of low iron level in females. (Photo via Pexels/Mikael Blomkvist)

If you have iron deficiency, your health care provider may advise you to take supplements, plus you may also be instructed to increase your iron intake through your diet.

To help you get started, we’ve rounded up the 5 best drinks high in iron that you must consume to maintain your iron level and keep your body healthy.

Drinks high in iron to stay healthy and strong

1. Beetroot juice

Beetroots are one of the best sources of iron that helps increase the amount of blood in your body. Drinking beetroot juice regularly not only fulfills your iron deficiency but also eliminates the deficiency of folate, vitamin C, potassium, and manganese in the body.

Just blend a few beetroot pieces in a mixer grinder, strain the mixture, and enjoy this scrumptious drink. You may also add carrots to make the drink even more nutritious.

2. Spinach juice

Spinach juice is also one of the most nutritious drinks high in iron and is also a great source of magnesium, potassium, vitamin C, B2, B6, E, K, and copper. Spinach is also considered an incredibly iron-rich food for anemia.

To make a healthy spinach juice, just blend a few spinach leaves with fruits such as apples and oranges and enjoy. You may simply blend the spinach leaves and drink the juice if the taste doesn’t bother you.

Spinach juice helps fulfill iron level in the body. (Photo via Pexels/Toni Cuenca)

3. Pea protein shake

Pea protein shakes are one of the best drinks high in iron. As compared to protein powders, pea proteins have more iron and are healthier in terms of promoting iron levels in the body.

It is versatile and can be easily enjoyed in smoothies and shakes. When buying pea protein powder, however, always look for unsweetened varieties to keep everything natural, or go for products that contain natural sweeteners such as stevia.

4. Prune juice

Prunes, also called dried plums, are good sources of iron. They are high in non-heme irons and offer 17% of the daily value of iron. Note that since it's non-heme, your body can face difficulty in absorbing it well. It is best to consume a mixture of heme and non-heme iron on a regular basis, especially if you are anemic.

Prune juice is healthy and nutritious.(Photo via Pexels/Antoni Shkraba)

Also read: 5 Iron-Rich Food To Add To Your Diet

5. Mulberry juice

Mulberry juice is also among some amazing drinks high in iron. It helps fulfill iron and vitamin C deficiencies and is also great for strengthening your immune system and easing the side effects of low iron. You can mix banana, chia seeds, and yogurt with your mulberry juice and enjoy this tasty and nutritious drink.

While the aforementioned juices are some of the best drinks high in iron, it is best to follow your doctor’s recommendations and stick to a healthy diet plan.

Poll : 0 votes