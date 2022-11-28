It can be frustrating to lose weight, and the fat rolls on the belly still seem to stick around. There's just no escaping those unsightly rolls around the midsection, but there are exercises you can do to tighten up this area.

When it comes to choosing exercises for a programme aimed at losing belly fat, many people make the mistake of choosing jogging, sit-ups, and crunches. These exercises, though, don't help you lose belly fat if they don't challenge the entire body and raise your metabolism.

When you want to lose fat rolls, choose mostly compound movements that are challenging and engage the core.

Best Exercises to Lose Fat Rolls

Give these five exercises a try to melt those fat rolls away:

1) Barbell Back Squat

Muscle mass can also help in weight loss, as it's an active tissue that continues to burn calories even when you're not working out. That can help you burn more fat rolls throughout the day and even while sleeping.

How to do it?

Start by placing the bar on your upper back.

Secure the bar with both hands outside shoulder-width; take two steps back, and stand tall.

Tighten your core; push your hips back, and lower yourself till your hips are parallel to the floor before coming back up.

Complete three sets of 9-10 reps.

2) Dumbbell Plank Open Row

The dumbbell side plank is a great core-strengthening exercise. It can help improve balance and stability, strengthen the abdominals and glutes, increase muscle strength and endurance, and reduce fat rolls.

How to do it?

Assume the standard pushup position.

Holding a wide stance and glutes squeezed, row one dumbbell up towards your hip; rotate the weight up, and extend it straight towards the ceiling.

Lower the dumbbell back down in the same way before returning to a push-up position.

3) Bulgarian Split Squat

Squats are a lower body exercise that strengthens the muscles of the legs, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves. They also work the core muscles hard to help you balance.

How to do it?

Place the top of your foot or its ball up on a bench.

Step out about 2-3 feet. Once you're in the proper position, lower yourself down while keeping the back knee bent as you descend.

Use your front heel to return to a standing position, and repeat.

Complete three sets of ten reps on each leg.

4) Dumbbell Floor Press

The dumbbell floor press is a great exercise for the triceps, shoulders, and chest. This exercise allows you to use neutral grips with dumbbells instead of a barbell, so it reduces extension at the shoulder joint. It also helps in reducing fat rolls.

How to do it?

Grab a pair of dumbbells, and lie down on the floor.

As you press the weights up, it should feel like you're performing a bench press.

At the top, flex your pecs and triceps hard. Lower till your arms are fully extended before you do another rep.

Repeat for three sets of 10-12 reps.

5) Bench Leg Raise

Strengthening the core can help avoid lower back pain and injuries, increase performance in compound exercises like deadlifts and squats, and even help lift heavier weights. Perform this exercise with good form, and you will feel the benefits right away.

How to do it?

Lie on a bench with your hands gripping the end.

Keep your feet together while lifting your legs towards you.

Once they're in front of you, kick them up as high as possible before flexing your abs and lowering back down with control.

Complete three sets of 15 reps.

Takeaway

By simply doing the aforementioned exercises, you can start to see results (reduce fat rolls) within a month or so.

It's recommended to do each of these moves three times a week. You will also be able to improve your core strength and should notice that your midsection is looking better as the weeks go by. Finally, don't forget that hydration and diet are two crucial components to losing weight, so make sure that you're getting enough water and eating healthy food.

Pay close attention to the breathing technique when executing these moves, as it will help you maximize the benefits. Unless you have a significant amount of belly or back fat to lose, it will take time and consistency to achieve the results you want. Slowly, you will transform flab into lean muscle and slim down, giving you the strong, abdominal physique you desire.

