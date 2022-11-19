6 Seated Total Body Exercises to Lose Belly Fat

Losing belly fat can be difficult even when you follow the correct diet and workout routine. Jogging less efficiently or doing a hundred crunches a day will not help you lose belly fat.

Since spot reduction is a myth, to lose belly fat, you should focus on reducing the overall fat percentage of the body by blasting a decent amount of calories.

Here, we have curated a list of the six best and most effective seated total body exercises that will help you lose belly fat.

Best Seated Total Body Exercises to Lose Belly Fat

1. Triceps Dips

Triceps dips will help in reducing the overall fat of the body, which will enable you to lose belly fat. This exercise will also strengthen and sculpt your arms.

How should you do this exercise?

Begin in a seated position at the edge of your chair with your palms clutching the chair at the sides of your hips. Move forward with your feet and raise your butt off the ground. Lower your butt to the ground using your arm and core muscles. Reverse the movement and repeat.

2. Leg In and Out

Legs in and out will not only help you lose belly fat but also tone your legs and core. This exercise will strengthen and sculpt your lower body along with boosting your stamina.

How should you do this exercise?

Begin in a seated position on the ground with your palms positioned just beside you flat on the ground. Slightly lean back and raise both your legs together off the ground. Next, tuck your legs by bringing your knees to the chest. Bring them back to the center position and repeat.

3. Sit Ups

Sit-ups are also one of the efficient seated total body exercises that will help you lose belly fat by blasting fat from your body and increasing your overall strength.

How should you do this exercise?

Begin by lying on the ground with your knees flexed and heels positioned. Gently grip your palms behind your head while engaging your core muscles. Keep your gaze toward the ceiling while raising your shoulders off the ground. With your core strength, elevate your upper torso off the ground to assume the seated position. Slowly bring your body back to the floor and repeat.

4. Russian Twists

Russian twists are highly popular exercises that will not only help you lose belly fat but also increase your core strength by targeting the obliques.

How should you do this exercise?

Begin by bringing your body in a seated position on the ground before raising both your legs off the floor at an angle of about 45 degrees while slightly leaning your upper body backward to the ground. You can keep your knees slightly bent. Clutch a medicine ball with your arms and position it in front of your stomach. Gently rotate your torso from one side to the other along with the weight. Repeat.

5. Rowing Machine Exercise

Rowing machine exercise is also one of the best seated all-body workouts that will blast fat and calories from your body, which will help you reduce belly fat. It will work on several muscle groups at once, including the back, legs, shoulders, and arms.

How should you do this exercise?

Position yourself securely on the rowing machine in an upright posture. Start the 4 minute rowing circuit consisting of a 20 second rowing workout and follow it with 10 seconds of rest. Repeat.

6. Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches will maximize the toning of your belly along with building greater power in the lower body.

How should you do this exercise?

Begin by lying on the ground with your knees flexed. Raise your feet off the ground. Hold your head gently with your hands and elevate it off the ground. Drive your right leg straight to the front while bringing your upper torso upward and twisting to the left. Try to touch your knee with the elbow. Reverse the movement and repeat on the alternate side.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned seated total body exercises will ultimately help you reduce belly fat and get a toned core. These exercises work on several muscle groups at a time and provide a number of functional advantages, too. These exercises are quite useful in building a great foundation for your fitness by giving you an impressive posture and grace in your movements.

You should combine exercising with eating a balanced diet with wholesome foods. along with adding strength training exercises to your workout routine to efficiently lose belly fat.

