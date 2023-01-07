Exercises for lumbar spinal stenosis are an important part of every spinal stenosis treatment and for good reason.

Spinal stenosis exercises help reduce pain and strengthen the lower back while decreasing tension in the spine and back. Exercise makes the muscles strong so that you can undertake everyday activities without any pain or discomfort.

Moreover, they improve the flexibility of the connective tissues on the back, arms, core, and legs, and can help reduce overall strain on the spine and lower back.

Ease pain with exercises for lumbar spinal stenosis

The following are some of the best and most effective exercises for lumbar spinal stenosis. These exercises focus on improving the strength, endurance, stability and range of motion of the spine. Let's get started:

1) Knee-to-chest

Spinal stenosis affects the entire lower back. (Photo via Pexels/Kindel Media)

The knee-to-chest is one of the most effective exercises for lumbar spinal stenosis. It gently stretches the lower back (lumbar spine) and hips and relieves tension from the spinal nerves.

To do the knee-to-chest exercise:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet placed flat on the floor. Slowly pull your right knee towards your chest, and hold it for a few counts. Return your leg to the floor, and do the same with your left knee. Continue for a few reps, and gently pull both knees together towards the chest.

If you find the movement difficult, loop a towel or a resistance band around the thigh, and lift your leg to grasp your knee. Repeat the sequence a few times.

2) Bridge

The bridge is among the most beneficial exercises for lumbar spinal stenosis that strengthens the lower back muscles and eases pain and discomfort. It's great for other lower body muscles as well.

To do the bridge exercise:

Lie straight on your back on a flat surface with the arms on the sides and knees bent. Place your palms against the floor. Squeeze your hips, and lift them off the floor till the torso gets into a straight diagonal line.

Hold the position for ten seconds, and slowly lower your hips back to the floor. Repeat the exercise a few times.

3) Seated lumbar flexion

Lumbar flexion, either seated or standing, is one of the best exercises for lumbar spinal stenosis that helps decrease lower back pain and boosts overall spinal flexibility and mobility. Regular practice of lumbar flexion can prevent future lower back pain and other discomforts.

To do the seated lumbar flexion:

Sit tall on a chair with both feet on the floor. With the spine straight, slowly bend forward till you reach towards the floor. Hold this bent position for as long as you can. You can deepen the stretch by grabbing onto your ankles and hugging them.

Slowly release, and return to the upright sitting position. Repeat the exercise a few times, but do not overstretch the spinal muscles.

4) Lower trunk rotation

Forward bending or flexion exercises ease spinal stenosis pain. (Photo via Pexels/Elina Fairytale)

One of the best lumbar spinal stenosis exercises, the lower trunk rotation helps improve the spine’s flexibility and mobility and eases pain too. This exercise boosts the back’s rotational functions and also helps strengthen the abs and core muscles.

To do the lower trunk rotation:

Lie flat on the floor in a hook-lying position, i.e., with the feet flat on the floor and knees bent. Engage the abs, and slowly rotate the knees to the right.

Hold the position for a few counts, and feel the stretch in the hips and lower back. Return to the center, and rotate the knees to the left. Hold for a few counts, and repeat the exercise a few times.

5) Pelvic tilt

The pelvic tilt is one of the easiest and most productive exercises for lumbar spinal stenosis. This exercise not only alleviates lower back pain but also strengthens the lower abs and gently stretches the lower back. It's a great relaxing exercise you can do every day.

To do the pelvic tilt:

Lie straight on your back with the feet on the ground. Engage the abs, and push your navel towards the floor. As you do that, make sure to keep your lower back flat, and move only through your belly button.

Hold the position for a few seconds, and relax. Repeat the exercise a few times while holding the position for a few counts each time.

Spinal stenosis exercises to avoid

Cobra pose must be avoided during spinal stenosis. (Photo via Pexels/Yan Krukau)

While the aforementioned exercises for lumbar spinal stenosis are effective and offer great relief, there're certain spinal stenosis exercises to be avoided completely.

That includes exercises with excessive back extensions such as the cobra pose and exercises with free weight. Apart from that, sports like football, martial arts, and basketball should also be avoided, as these activities can lead to a sudden injury or strain on the spine and worsen the condition.

Wrapping up

Spending just a few minutes a day performing the aforementioned exercises for lumbar spinal stenosis can bring you relief from the tingling pain of lumbar stenosis. Before starting an exercise programme, though, it's best to consult a doctor to determine what exercises would be best for you.

Poll : 0 votes