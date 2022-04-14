6 Exercises That Can Help You Progress Towards Pistol Squats

The pistol squat is a popular calisthenic lower body exercise that places great tension on your glutes, quads, hamstrings, calves and hip flexors. It is often called a single-leg squat, but it is very different from one. Strong legs aren’t the only criteria for unlocking a full pistol squat; it also calls for a great amount of hip and ankle mobility.

If you are new to pistol squats and are keen to master them, here are some exercises to help you progress:

6 exercises to progress to a pistol squat

Unlocking your pistol squat is not an easy task. It may take weeks of practice but as with anything, consistency is key. Practice these few exercises for the next few weeks and you’ll soon be able to unlock that pistol squat!

Bodyweight squats

Squats are the base for pistol squats. Both have the same movements; it’s just that the pistol is made harder by taking away one leg.

• Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart and your shoulders tall. Ensure your back is straight.

• Making sure your feet are firm on the ground, push your hips back and lower them down by bending at your knees and hips. Keeping your back straight, lower yourself until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Inhale as you do this.

• As you exhale, push yourself up by straightening your legs to return to the starting position.

• Perform this exercise for 10 to 15 reps, in three or four sets.

Boat holds

Sometimes called the hollow hold, the boat pose is a great way to build the core strength necessary to carry out the pistol squat.

• Start by lying face-up on the floor. Ensure your lower back is flat on the ground. Raise your legs up slowly and hold them straight at an angle between 15 to 30 degrees off the ground.

• Raise your arms off the ground and point your hands towards your feet and hold your arms at that straight angle. As you progress with this move, you can start holding your legs closer to the ground and your arms in the opposite direction to make it more challenging

• Hold this pose for 20 to 30 seconds. You may perform three to four boat holds in a session.

L-sit

L-sit is another advanced core exercise that really engages your core muscles. This hold mimics the position one leg assumes while performing the pistol squat. Engaging both your legs calls for maximal core activation. You will need dip bars or a pair of parallettes for this.

• Grab the bars with your hands and hoist yourself up. Push the bars away from you by keeping your shoulders straight.

• Brace your core and raise both legs straight out in front of you, forming an L-shape with your body.

• Hold this pose for 10 to 15 seconds. You may perform three to four L-sits in a session.

Drinking bird

This is a single-leg variation of the Romanian deadlift, a popular move that strengthens the hamstrings. The drinking bird not only strengthens the hamstrings further, but also helps practice balance and stability - essentials to accomplish the pistol squat.

• Start by standing straight with your feet together. You may bend your right knee a little to raise your right foot up and keep it hovering in the air.

• Balancing on your left leg, hinge at your hip and bend forward slowly, extending your arms out in front of you as you lower yourself. You may simultaneously extend your right leg out behind you to counterbalance.

• Lower yourself until your fingers are almost touching the floor. Ensuring your back is straight, straighten yourself up and return to the starting position.

• Perform 10 to 12 reps of this on each leg for three to four sets.

Candlestick bridge

This is another single-leg exercise. However, this one is a variation of the glute bridge. It places tension on your glutes individually and helps strengthen them to push your weight up during a pistol squat.

• Lie on the ground and bend at your knees so they are pointed towards the ceiling. Keep your feet hip-distance apart and your hands flat down on either side of you. Raise your right leg up and hold it straight.

• Push your hips up using your left leg, keeping your shoulders and feet firm on the ground. Allow your hips to be in line with your knees and shoulders. Use your hands to stabilize yourself while actively trying to level your hips.

• Squeeze your glutes before lowering your hips back down.

• Perform 10 to 12 reps of this on each leg for three to four sets.

Box pistol squats

This is finally the first step to a full pistol squat; an assisted variation. To do this, you will need a box or a bench to sit and get up from. It can be about knee-high.

• Stand in front of the box with your back towards it so it is behind you. Raise your right leg up and let it hover straight in front of you. Extend both arms straight in front of you too.

• Push your hips back like you would with a squat and lower them until you are seated on the box. Do not let your right leg touch the floor.

• Push yourself back up to the starting position, exerting all your energy from your left leg.

• Perform four to five reps of this on each leg for three to four sets.

Yes, pistols are hard squats to achieve. Incorporating these exercises into your routine is a great way to finally progress into mastering the exercise, and eventually progress from there too. Be sure not to exert yourself to the point of injury. Give yourself plenty of rest and remember it takes time.

