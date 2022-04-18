7 Best Strengthening Exercises for Shin Splints

Shin splints are one of the most frequent running ailments. They are also one of the most difficult to treat as the source of shin pain in a runner might differ from one individual to another.

Shin splints cause discomfort or tenderness along the shinbone. Medial tibial stress syndrome is the medical term for this condition. It is characterized by pain that runs up the inside of the lower leg.

The soreness may go away while you're running, but it could potentially continue for several days or even weeks.

Exercises that will relieve you from shin splints

Shin splint exercises are beneficial to the lower leg, ankle, and foot muscle flexibility and range of motion. The foot, ankle, and knee can move freely and painlessly due to good flexibility around the shin and lower thigh.

We have listed the best exercises that can help alleviate shin splints and reduce the likelihood of them recurring.

1) Foam rolling calf

This exercise helps to enhance calf muscle mobility and minimize stiffness on the interior of the shin.

Here are the steps for a proper foam rolling calf:

Place your calf on the roller and support it with your other foot and hands.

Roll the calf muscle all the way down (avoid the Achilles tendon) while twisting your foot in and out.

Try putting one leg over the top of the other if you're able.

2) Banded ankle inversion

The muscles of the inner shin are strengthened with this workout.

Here are the steps to do the banded ankle inversion properly:

Tie one end of a resistance band to a stable object, such as a table leg, and the other end to your right foot.

Sit on the ground with your right leg straight out in front of you and the table on your left. The band should be tight, with a sufficient amount of tension.

Pull the band away from the table or towards your body's midline with your feet.

Rep 10-12 times on each side before returning to the starting position.

3) Soleus squat

This will strengthen both the soleus and quadriceps muscles, which are crucial for absorbing weight while running.

Here are the proper steps for a soleus squat:

Slide down the wall with your back against it until your knees are bent at around 80 degrees.

Raise your heels in the air by pushing them up on your toes.

Repeat 3-4 times for a total of 20-30 seconds.

4) Hip hikes

Shin splints can be caused by weakness in your glute medius (the side of your glute muscle).

Here are the steps to do hip hikes properly:

Place your feet on the edge of a stairwell.

Hike the hip of the leg, you're not standing in the air while keeping your leg straight.

Slowly return your hip to its original position and repeat it 10-12 times on each side.

5) Foam rolling shin

Extensor mobility and stiffness over the front of the shin are improved with foam rolling shin.

Here are the steps to do the foam rolling shin correctly:

Kneeling, the roller is placed on the front of the shins.

In an all-fours stance, use your hands for support.

Roll the legs out and in, applying pressure on the shins on the outside.

6) Straight leg calf raise

The gastroc and soleus muscles will be strengthened, reducing the strain on your shin bone.

Here are the steps to do a straight leg calf raise correctly:

Place your feet on the edge of a stairwell.

Drop your heels to the floor while keeping your legs straight.

Raise your heels in the air by pushing them up onto your toes.

Slowly return to the starting position and repeat 10-12 more times. Do one leg at a time to make it more challenging.

7) Foot rolling

It reduces shin splint discomfort by releasing tension in the foot muscles. Foot rolling for a few minutes each day is an effective way to prevent recurrence of shin splints.

Here are the steps to do foot rolling correctly:

Raise your heel off the ground and relax your forefoot and toe on the ball.

Roll the ball from left to right, starting with your big toe, to slowly extend your joints.

For around 60 seconds, slowly roll the sole of your foot down the ball, increasing the pressure on sensitive regions.

Shin splints will only get worse if you ignore them. Because pain indicates that your body requires rest, you should take a break from jogging.

Once your pain has subsided, you can concentrate on improving your running technique and strengthening your feet.

