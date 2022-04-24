6 Best Wrist and Hand Exercises to Treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Carpal tunnel syndrome occurs when the median nerve in the wrist is compressed, causing discomfort and numbness in the hand.

Women whose work puts more pressure on their hands and people with specific medical conditions, are all at risk. A combination of lifestyle and hereditary factors is at fault for this syndrome. The risk factors, on the other hand, are so varied that almost everyone has one or more of them at some point in their lives.

Remember that doing hand exercises for carpal tunnel syndrome is not the same as going to the gym to reduce weight. Forget the old adage of "no pain, no gain." Take a pause if it hurts. It can make your symptoms much worse if you push it.

Best exercises to get relief from carpal tunnel syndrome

Certain exercises can assist people with mild to moderate carpal tunnel syndrome to improve their symptoms and avoid surgery. These exercises can be combined with other non-surgical treatment methods like modifying the behavior that causes the disease or wearing wrist splints. A combination of the exercises and treatment have the most impact.

Let's take a look at some of these exercises:

1) Wrist extensions

Wrist extensions are an excellent approach to stretch your inner forearm muscles and are also beneficial in carpal tunnel syndrome. To complete the wrist extension exercise, follow the steps below:

Hold your left arm straight at shoulder height to begin.

Bend your left wrist backwards now.

Pull back your left hand with your right hand, and you should feel a mild stretch in your inner forearm.

Hold this stretch for 15 seconds.

Switch to the right arm and release and repeat 5 times.

2) Wristlift

This is another exercise that strengthens your arm muscles and relieves carpel tunnel syndrome. Here are the steps to follow to do the wristlift properly:

Placing your palm flat on a table is a good idea.

Place the other hand over the knuckles at a straight angle.

Lift your bottom hand's wrist and fingers while pressing down with your top hand.

Hold the position for 5 seconds. Rep 10 times more.

Switch to the opposing hand and repeat.

3) Wrist flexor stretch

This stretch should be done several times per day, according to some specialists. It's a good idea to perform it before any activity that makes your carpal tunnel symptoms worse. Follow these steps to do the wrist flexor stretch correctly:

The final exercise is the set's furthest stretch:

Make a palm-up gesture with your arm in front of you.

Point your hand towards the floor while bending your wrist back.

Gently bend your wrist with your other hand until you feel a stretch in your forearm.

Hold the position for at least 15 to 30 seconds. Rep 2–4 times more.

4) Median nerve glide

Glide is a stretching exercise that helps a compressed nerve, such as the median nerve, regain movement. It relieves pain and numbness caused by carpal tunnel syndrome. To do the median nerve glide properly, follow these steps:

With one hand, make a fist with the thumb on the outside.

Uncurl the fingers, straighten the fingers and thumb, and press the thumb to the side of the hand.

Extend the thumb out to the side after gently bending the hand back towards the forearm.

Apply mild pressure on the thumb with the other hand to stretch it.

Hold for 3–7 seconds after each change of position.

On the other hand, release and repeat the entire exercise.

5) Hand squeeze

This workout will require a soft rubber ball or a pair of rolled-up socks. The nerves get working, releasing the unneasiness of carpal tunnel syndrome following this exercise. Here are the steps to do a hand squeeze perfectly:

With one hand, hold the ball.

Squeeze for 5 seconds, then let go.

Rep 10 times more.

Switch to the other hand after three sets of repetitions.

6) Wrist stretch with weights

This exercise stretches the forearm flexor muscles. This workout will require a light weight, such as a can of beans. Individuals can gradually increase the weight they use if they feel comfortable. Follow the steps below to do this stretch correctly:

Hold the weight in your hand and extend your arm straight out in front of you, palm down.

Slowly raise and return the hand to the arm, bending at the wrist.

Return to the starting position slowly.

Repeat for three sets of ten repetitions.

Switch to the other hand and repeat the process.

If you think you have carpal tunnel syndrome, it is best to see a doctor. Treatment as soon as possible can help ease your symptoms and prevent the illness from deteriorating. The exercises listed above should only be a small portion of your overall therapy strategy.

