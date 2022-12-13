5 Best Bulking Foods To Gain Weight

If you're trying to pack in muscle, you'll need to eat the right best bulking foods in order to do so. If you don't know what those are, don't worry—we're about to tell you. Once you know which foods are best for gaining weight, incorporate them into your diet and prepare for serious weight gain.

Gaining muscle requires the correct workouts, proper protein amounts, and the perfect calorie intake. It may seem complicated and at times impossible, but gaining weight is obtainable when you have a plan—and part of your muscle-building plan needs to be knowing which foods are best for making gains.

Best Bulking Foods To Eat For Weight Gain

Here are some of the best bulking foods that you can incorporate into your daily diet:

1) Cottage Cheese + Whole Milk

If you're cutting, you may have been avoiding whole milk, but it's a great way to add extra calories and fat to your diet.

Consuming whole milk with cottage cheese provides a good source of protein that helps build muscle, while the fat and carbohydrates help restore muscle glycogen stores and maximize your muscle-building potential.

After a workout, try drinking whole milk with your protein shake or eating a serving of cottage cheese before bed.

2) Avocados

Avocados are one of the best bulking foods that contain high levels of monounsaturated fatty acids, such as oleic acid, which are perfect for adding healthy calories and fat to your diet.

They also contain high amounts of antioxidants and vitamins including vitamin E. Vitamin E plays many different and important roles in the body which are vital for your overall well-being.

Avocados have a lot of nutritional value, so why not try it in mashed form on rice crackers, in a salad or as the main ingredient in homemade dishes.

3) Salmon

Salmon and other fatty fish are recommended for bulking diets. In fact, the government recommends that we consume at least one portion of fatty fish per week.

Salmon is full of monounsaturated fatty acids, which are super-healthy and best bulking foods to include in your diet. Large doses of omega-3 fatty acids found in fatty fish can help improve joint care and cardiovascular health. During intense training, try consuming around two to three servings of fatty fish per week.

4) Whole Eggs

Eggs have gotten a bad rap in the health world, but there are several reasons why they should be a part of your best bulking foods diet. For example, they're high in protein, which will help you build muscle mass while bulking up. And they're also high in healthy cholesterol!

So don't ditch the egg yolks—unlike saturated fats, healthy cholesterol won't raise your blood cholesterol levels. Enjoy them in an omelet or some delicious scrambled eggs.

5) Sweet Potato

When you're bulking, be sure to eat plenty of carbs. Forget about cutting sugar out of your diet completely—now is the time for a sweet treat!

Sweet potatoes are a great source of carbohydrates and have lots of vitamins and minerals. They're also great at satisfying a sweet tooth, so try adding sweet potato to your meals or enjoy it by itself with some protein.

They are also considered low-glycemic carbs, so they're a good pre-workout food because they'll give you energy over a longer period of time.

Wrapping Up

In short, there are many healthy bulking foods you can eat that will result in not only weight gain but also improved health. Simply remember that eating enough of the appropriate quantity and quality of food is essential when you’re bulking. And the five food groups above are all chock-full of health benefits--it's just a matter of knowing how to make them work for you.

