Best Machines That Work Out Abs to Build a Strong Core

Machines that work out the abs should be important in your fitness journey. However, these machines that work out the abs are different from ones used for other body parts.

Some of the machines that work out the abs do not have the provision to add any external weight but are used like a bench to perform particular exercises. Nevertheless, it’s important to know the various machines that work out the abs. That will help you to identify and use them whenever you have access to them.

Best machines that work out abs

The following are some of the most popular machines that work out the abs and have been proven to be excellent ab exercisers:

1) Abdominal Crunch

Abdominal crunch machine (Image via Google)

To use an abdominal crunch:

Adjust the seat to a height where there's one fist gap between the backrest and the seat.

Set a weight that you can crunch.

Take a seat, and put your legs under the hook with your toes pointed upwards.

Lean backward, and keep your shoulders in line with the pad.

Keep your head back and between the handles.

Hold the handles, and arch your back to get into the starting position.

Keep your focus on a point straight ahead so that the neck doesn’t bend forward or lean too backwards.

Keep your body and core tight and crunch forward.

As you crunch forward, the knees should come up to your chest.

Move backwards to a point where the weights almost touch and come forward again. The idea is to keep the tension on the core muscles at all times during the exercise.

2) Ab coaster machine

Ab coaster (Image via Google)

To use the ab coaster machine:

Put your elbows on the elbow pads on the handles, and grab the handles.

Holding on to the handles, put your knees on the knee pads at the bottom.

The feet should be facing outwards and knees should be at 90 degrees with the hamstrings.

While keeping the grip on the handles, engage the core, and stabilize the upper body.

Engage the core muscles, and raise your knees to the top of the rails.

Ensure that the abs are contracting as your knees raise.

Steadily return to the starting position till the knees are even with your hips.

Start the next rep.

3) Adjustable decline bench

Decline ab bench (Image via Google)

To use a decline bench:

Place your posterior on the bench while gripping the handles provided.

Put your legs under the hook, and steadily move your body downwards.

The knees should be bent, legs locked, and back against the decline bench.

Engage the core, and pull yourself upwards using the core muscles.

Steadily lower yourself while controlling the negative for maximum impact on the core muscles.

This is an ab bench workout that can strengthen and condition the core muscles.

4) Rope crunch

Rope crunches (Image sourced via T-Nation/Google)

You will need access to a cable pulley machine to do rope crunches:

Adjust the anchor to the top of the machine. Attach a rope bar to the anchor.

Set a weight you can crunch. Hold the rope with both hands, and go on your knees.

Lean forward while keeping the knees stable. Hold the rope bar behind your neck, and engage the core.

Bend forward so that the back is parallel to the floor and elbows pointing towards it.

Crunch inwards, and take your elbows towards your knees.

Keep an arch on your back when you’re moving back upwards.

5) Ab roller

Ab roller (Photo via Unsplash/Jonathan Borba)

If you’re looking for the best ab exerciser you can carry to places, this one is it. It’s not a typical machine that work out the abs but cannot be carried from one place to the other. You can put it in your gym bag.

To use an ab roller:

Place a mat on the floor, and go on your knees.

Keep the ab roller in front of you, and hold the grips provided on each end (stick out of the wheel).

Engage the core, and roll the wheel forward by pushing with your hands.

As your body moves towards the floor, the back should form an arch.

Move back to the starting position by contracting the core muscles and rolling the wheel towards yourself.

This is an advanced but extremely effective core muscle workout.

There are many who don't use any of the machines that work out the abs. They focus on simple crunches, planks, and leg raises to work the core muscles.

It can’t be determined if one is better than the other, as there can’t be one best ab exerciser. Over time you will understand which exercise your body responds to the best. That should be what you focus on while adding variations so that your muscles do not get too used to one movement.

Poll : 0 votes