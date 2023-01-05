Regular practice of shoulder blade stretches and exercises can alleviate shoulder pain and stiffness and improve shoulder strength as well.

Tight shoulders not only cause stiffness and pain in the shoulder blades but also affect your back, neck, and entire upper body’s flexibility, and limit your mobility too. While there are many causes of shoulder tightness, sitting for extended periods and poor posture are the major and most common ones.

Luckily, there are several shoulder blade stretches that work wonders on the shoulder muscles. These exercises help reduce pain, ease tightness, and improve the shoulders’ overall mobility and flexibility.

Best shoulder blade stretches to try

Below are some of the best shoulder blade stretches and exercises that are sure to relieve pain and stiffness. Practice them daily and see how they work for you.

1. Shoulder blade squeeze

The shoulder blade squeeze is one of the best shoulder blade stretches that eases shoulder pain and tightness and improves posture as well. This simple exercise also opens the chest muscles and improves shoulder flexibility.

To do the shoulder blade squeeze:

Stand up straight with your legs together.

Pull your shoulder blades back and slightly down, and hold the position for a few seconds. Move your shoulder blades back to their initial position.

Repeat the exercise a few times more.

2. Shoulder roll

Shoulder rolls are one of the most effective stretches for shoulder blade pain. This exercise potentially eases pain and discomfort not only in the shoulders but also in your upper back and neck.

To do the shoulder roll:

Stand straight with an upright posture. Keep your head and neck stable.

Position your arms on the sides, and then start to move your shoulders up and towards your ears.

From there, circle your shoulders from right to left a few times, then circle in the opposite direction.

Just be sure to keep the movement in your shoulders to release strain and tension.

3. Cow face pose

The cow face pose is among the most effective shoulder blade stretches and yoga exercises that alleviate shoulder pain and tightness and also gently stretch the armpits, deltoids, chest, and triceps. It is a great abdominal and spine-strengthening exercise.

To do the cow face pose exercise:

Start the exercise in a seated cross-legged position.

Move your knees towards the center and stack your left knee over your right. Move your right arm straight up and bend your right elbow while bringing your right hand to the back of your neck.

Now lift your left arm to the left side, bend your elbow and move your left arm up to the center of your back.

Bring both elbows towards the center and keep your head stable. Repeat the exercise with the opposite hand.

4. Reverse shoulder stretch

This is among the most productive shoulder blade stretches that not only work on the shoulders but also target the upper back and arms, and loosen tight shoulder muscles as well.

To do the reverse shoulder stretch:

Stand up straight and clasp your hands together behind you. Keep your gaze straight throughout the exercise.

Lift your arms behind you as high as you can and squeeze your shoulder blades together while maintaining the clasped position.

Hold the position for as long as you can, and then release.

Repeat the exercise.

5. Goalpost arm stretch

The goalpost arms are another one of the best shoulder blade stretches that ease tightness, reduce pain, and boost the shoulders’ flexibility. It is an easy shoulder exercise that relieves tension and strengthens the shoulder blades.

To do the goalpost arm stretch:

Stand tall with your back against a wall and ensure that your shoulder blades rest on the wall properly.

Bring your elbows out to 90 degrees and make sure your biceps touch the wall.

Now with your elbows stable, turn your left arm up so that the back of your left hand touches the wall. At the same time, bring your right arm down so that your right palm touches the wall.

Continue to alternate the movements for a few seconds while keeping your arms at a 90-degree angle throughout the exercise.

Final thoughts

Now that you are aware of these amazing shoulder blade stretches and exercises, practice them daily to strengthen your shoulders and reduce tightness and pain. If the pain persists for too long or becomes severe, consult a doctor immediately as it can cause serious muscle damage.

