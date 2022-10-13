6 Best Shoulder Exercises For Men To Build Boulder Shoulders

Some of the best shoulder exercises for men include compound movements. They focus on more than one part of the shoulder muscle at a time and enable you to develop well-rounded shoulders.

However, it’s well-known that a combination of compound and isolation movements are the optimal way to develop any muscle group. As a result, the best shoulder exercises for men focus on creating an impact on the anterior, lateral, and rear delts using compound and isolation exercises.

Best shoulder exercises for men

The following are some of the best shoulder exercises for men that can help you develop boulder shoulders:

1. Shoulder Press

Shoulder presses are the most common shoulder exercise in any routine. You can do the exercise using a barbell or a dumbbell, preferably beginning with a dumbbell.

This exercise is a compound movement which works on your anterior and lateral delts. You can find the guide for shoulder press here.

2. Cable Lateral Raise (Front and Back)

Cable lateral raises are another common pick from the best shoulder exercises for men. It’s an isolation exercise that activates smaller and bigger muscle fibers in your lateral delts.

You can choose to do cable lateral raises from the back or front, but combining both of them can help activate your rear delts as well!

Check out the guide for cable lateral raises here.

3. Dumbbell Front Raise

Front raises focus on your anterior delts and is an essential pick from the best shoulder exercises for men.

If you use dumbbells, you’ll be able to ensure similar tension on both the delts, and fix any strength or muscle imbalances. If you avoid that, it’ll become an obstacle in developing well-rounded shoulders.

4. Hammer Strength Shoulder Press

Not every fitness establishment has a hammer strength shoulder press machine.

However, if you have access to one, you shouldn’t avoid using it. It’s extremely useful for adding volume to your workout routine. Moreover, you can use the machine for drop sets to add intensity to your routine as well.

5. Face Pulls

The above exercises focus on your lateral and anterior deltoids. However, to develop boulder shoulders, you cannot ignore the rear delts. One of the most popular picks from the best shoulder exercises for men are face pulls.

You need to use the cable pulley machine along with the rope grips for this exercise. Be cautious of your grip and avoid pulling too hard lest you injure yourself.

Check out the guide for face pulls here.

6. Reverse Flyes

Reverse flyes is another exercise for rear delts, although it also activates several back muscles too.

You should squeeze the shoulder blades together during this exercise, and ensure that you’re not allowing your arms to take over during the workout. Your chest should flare and head be above the backrest pad.

It’s better to have someone show you the form before attempting it yourself since muscle engagement is a huge focus during this exercise.

Bottom Line

Some of the best shoulder exercises for men allow you to add volume to the workout, while other exercises enable you to add intensity to the workout routine. You can focus on the different types of exercises available to develop proper shoulders and keep your nutrition in check.

Poll : 0 votes