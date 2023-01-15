Best skincare brands that are reinventing beauty

Finding the best skincare brands worthy of your skin can be a daunting and challenging task.

The skincare industry is constantly evolving, with new brands popping up all the time promising to revolutionize the way we take care of our skin. With so many options to choose from, it can be overwhelming to know which brands are worth investing in.

In this article, we will discuss the best skin care brands that are truly reinventing beauty and delivering on their promises.

Best Skincare Brands to Try Right Now

1) Glossier

Glossier is one of the best skincare brands. (Image via Unsplash/Content Pixie)

First on our list is Glossier, a brand that has quickly made a name for itself in the skincare industry. This is an ideal addition to your skincare routine, so be sure to check it out.

Glossier prides itself on its minimalistic approach to skincare, using only the necessary ingredients to achieve maximum results. Their products are also cruelty-free, making them a great choice for those who're conscious of animal welfare.

Their most popular products include the Milky Jelly Cleanser and the Balm Dotcom, a universal skin salve.

2) The Ordinary

Another brand that's making waves in the skincare industry is The Ordinary. This brand is known for its simple, no-frills approach to skincare, using high-quality ingredients at an affordable price point.

The Ordinary's products are also free of parabens, sulphates, and mineral oil, making them a great choice for those with sensitive skin. Some of their best-selling products include the Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% and the Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5.

3) Sunday Riley

Sunday Riley is fresh and innovative.(Image via Unsplash/Kalos Skincare)

Third on our list is Sunday Riley, a brand that's known for its innovative and science-backed approach to skincare.

Sunday Riley's products are formulated with potent ingredients such as retinoids and acids, which are known to be effective in fighting signs of aging and improving the overall appearance of the skin. Some of their top products include the A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum and the Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream.

4) Biossance

Next on the list is Biossance, a brand that's committed to using sustainable and eco-friendly ingredients in their products.

Their star ingredient is squalane, a hydrating and anti-aging ingredient derived from sugarcane, which is both sustainable and non-toxic. Their products are also cruelty-free, and many of them are also vegan. Their best-selling products include the Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil and the Squalane + Omega Repair Cream.

5) CeraVe

CeraVe is a new-age, exciting skincare brand. (Image via Unsplash/Christin Hume)

One of the best skincare brands that deserves a mention is CeraVe, a brand that's committed to providing affordable and effective skincare products that are accessible to everyone.

CeraVe's products are formulated with ceramides, which are essential for maintaining a healthy skin barrier and keeping the skin hydrated. Their most popular products include the Moisturizing Cream and the Hydrating Facial Cleanser.

6) Drunk Elephant

Last but not least is Drunk Elephant, one of the best skincare brands that's known for its unique approach to skincare.

Their products are formulated with ingredients that are free of the "Suspicious 6" (essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical screens, fragrances/dyes, SLS) which can be sensitizing for some.

Some of their top products include the T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum and the Protini Polypeptide Cream.

However, the best skincare brands mentioned above are truly reinventing beauty and delivering on their promises. Whether you're looking for a minimalistic approach, science-backed ingredients, sustainable and eco-friendly options, affordable or non-toxic options, the aforementioned brands are worth checking out.

With the right skincare routine, you can achieve healthy, radiant skin that looks and feels its best. It's important to note that everyone's skin is different and what works for one person may not work for another.

It's always a good idea to do your own research, and try out different products to see what works best for you. Don't be afraid to consult a dermatologist or skincare professional if you have any concerns or questions about your skin.

