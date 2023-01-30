Exercises and stretches for rotator cuff muscles help strengthen these muscles after an injury. The rotator cuff is a group of four different muscles comprising subscapularis, teres minor, supraspinatus, and infraspinatus. These muscles help stabilize your shoulders while also allowing them to move in different directions.

Overuse of these muscles can weaken them significantly and lead to rotator cuff injuries, even causing tears and impingement. Injuries to these muscles can also be caused due to the following reasons:

Accident or trauma

Bone spurs around the shoulders

Lifting or pulling something too heavy

Jobs that require continuous shoulder use

Arthritis

Lifting heavy weights can lead to rotator cuff injuries. (Photo via Pexels/Victor Freitas)

The risk of rotator cuff injuries also increases as we age since the muscles become weak and make the body more vulnerable to falls and injuries.

Luckily, there are several stretches for rotator cuff that can strengthen these muscles and also reduce your chances of injuries. Listed below are some of the best exercises for rotator cuff tears that are sure to strengthen your muscles and improve your flexibility as well.

Stretches for Rotator Cuff Muscles to Try

The exercises listed below are some of the most effective stretches for rotator cuff muscles that are easy and can be done anywhere. However, be sure to keep your movements slow and gentle to get the best results.

1. Pendulum

Pendulum is one of the best exercises for rotator cuff muscles. It targets the supraspinatus, infraspinatus, and subscapularis while also working on the deltoids.

To do the pendulum exercise:

Stand and then lean forward with your right arm hanging freely in the front.

Use your left arm to hold a chair or something sturdy for support.

Now swing your right arm from side to side, forward and back, and then in a circular motion. Return to the initial position and repeat the exercise for a few reps.

Repeat on the opposite side.

2. Cross Arm Stretch

Cross arm stretch is also one of the best stretches for rotator cuff muscles that helps improve your overall upper body’s flexibility. When done correctly, you’ll feel a gentle stretch in your upper back and shoulder muscles.

To do the cross arm stretch exercise:

Stand and relax your shoulder muscles.

Slowly pull your right arm across your chest, holding at your upper arm. Pull your arm as far as you can.

Hold the stretch for a few seconds and then return to the start. Repeat the exercise with the other arm. Just make sure not to pull your arm on your elbow.

Cross arm stretch can improve your overall upper body’s flexibility. (Photo via Pexels/Nathan Cowley)

3. Lawnmower Pull

The lawnmower pull is among the most effective stretches for rotator cuff muscles. This exercise not only works on your shoulders and rotator cuffs, but also targets your back and biceps. When done correctly, it also engages your glutes, legs, and core muscles.

To do the lawnmower pull exercise:

Stand with your feet at a shoulder-width distance and place one end of a band under your uninjured arm’s opposite foot.

Grab the other end of the band with your affected arm and ensure that the band is positioned diagonally across your body.

Place your other hand on your waist and bend slightly so that your injured arm is parallel to your opposite knee.

Now pull the band up while pulling your elbow slowly across your body.

While doing this, keep your shoulder muscles relaxed and squeeze them as you stand.

Repeat the exercise for a few reps.

4. Side-Lying External Rotation

The side-lying external rotation is among the most strengthening stretches for rotator cuff muscles that also improves the dynamic stability and flexibility of the shoulder area. Plus, this exercise improves the range of motion of the rotator cuff muscles.

To do the side-lying external rotation exercise:

Lie down on the side opposite your affected arm and bend your injured elbow to 90 degrees.

Place your elbow on the side and ensure that your forearm rests just across your abdomen. Now hold something light with your injured arm while keeping your elbow against the side.

Slowly raise your arm towards the ceiling and stop if you feel any strain.

Hold your arm up for a few seconds and then return to the start. Repeat the exercise a few times.

Stretching the rotator cuff can improve dynamic stability. (Photo via Pexels/Johnny Garcia)

5. Doorway Stretch

The doorway stretch is one of the easiest and most convenient stretches for rotator cuff muscles. It gently stretches the front side of the shoulders and also helps ease tight chest muscles.

To do the doorway stretch exercise:

Stand straight in a doorway and hold both the sides of the door frame below your shoulder height.

Gently lean forward while keeping your back straight to stretch the front of your shoulders.

Slowly lean further to deepen the stretch but stop if it starts to pain.

Return to the starting position and repeat the exercise.

So, now that you know about these amazing stretches for rotator cuff muscles, try them out regularly to strengthen the muscles. Strong and flexible rotator cuff muscles will reduce your chances of tears and impingement and also promote balanced strength between your shoulders and arms.

