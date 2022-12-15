5 Best Tea for Sore Throat

Nothing is better than tea for sore throat. A warm cup of tea is the perfect antidote to the wintertime blues.

As your doctor must have most likely said, it's important to stay hydrated at all times, but it's especially crucial when you're unwell. Drinking fluids keeps your throat wet, which lessens throat pain and irritation.

While tea won't be able to treat major illnesses by itself, many teas are packed with antioxidants, which are chemicals that can support your body's defenses against viruses and illnesses like colds. Some teas and herbal mixtures have anti-inflammatory properties that can help lessen cold-related pain and swelling.

What is the Best Tea for Sore Throat

Some tea blends can really aid your body in warding off disease, in addition to providing warmth and comfort when consumed in moderation. A regular cup of tea won't do, though. Of course, drinking anything warm will assist to relieve your sore throat. We've compiled a list of the top tea for sore throat if you're seeking something that will soothe your throat.

The following are 5 different varieties of tea for sore throat to try during this cold and flu season:

1) Chamomile tea

The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects of chamomile make it a great tea for sore throat. are widely known for reducing edema and promoting tissue repair. Because it is antispasmodic, it can also assist in lessening any coughing. A popular home remedy for respiratory issues brought on by the common cold is inhaling chamomile steam.

The body can fight infections that may be the cause of your sore throat thanks to its high antioxidant content, including flavonoids and terpenoids. It can aid in your relaxation and help you obtain a restful night's sleep; thus, it is recommended to have it after dinner and right before bed.

2) Licorice root tea

Licorice root tea for sore throat is a well-known natural treatment. Studies have shown that gargling licorice water may help people who have postoperative sore throats and coughs after intubation feel less uncomfortable.

Liquilitin and liquiritigenin, are two substances found in licorice that function as expectorants by liquifying phlegm. Glycyrrhizin, another ingredient, acts as a demulcent, reducing inflammation by covering inflamed mucous membranes in the mouth and throat with a barrier of protection.

3) Ginger tea

Ginger root contains substances with anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving qualities known as gingerols and shogoals that can ease a sore throat.

In addition to being calming, ginger may also aid in the fight against the flu or a cold — some scientific research suggests that ginger may have antibacterial characteristics that can aid in the battle against viral infections that may contribute to a sore throat.

However, many of these studies employ ginger extract, which might have more antiviral substances than ginger tea, to treat infections.

4) Turmeric tea

The ginger family includes turmeric. It is frequently available as a spice, dried, and powdered into a vivid yellow powder. It can also be made into a tea and sipped that way. Look for turmeric tea bags, or steep some ground turmeric in boiling water for a few minutes before straining it into a cup. Feel free to sweeten it with honey.

Turmeric tea for sore throat is a great option because turmeric has several benefits. It contains strong anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial effects.

5) Peppermint tea

Peppermint tea is another popular herbal tea for sore throat that has many health advantages. Menthol is an excellent decongestant with calming and soothing effects found in peppermint.

In addition to these advantages, peppermint tea also helps with digestion and lowers stress, so it's a fantastic choice for a tea to unwind with before bed. We offer a selection of peppermint-infused herbal and caffeinated blends. A fresh cup of minty tea will help you feel better if you have a sore throat.

Conclusion

Drinking a warm cup of tea for sore throat is the best way to provide relief. To make the tea even more soothing, don't forget to add a few drops of honey.

Even if you aren't a huge tea drinker, you could find it helpful to sip on a warm cup to relieve your symptoms if a cold or allergies are making you miserable and causing a scratchy and irritated throat. Some substances may be more potent pain relievers than others, depending on the origin of your sore throat.

