There are numerous yoga poses that you can adopt into your lifestyle to effectively survive the cold and flu seasons. The cold and flu season can ruin your health and make you feel down with symptoms like congested throat, body ache, throbbing head, and excessive fatigue.

Here are a few simple yoga poses that will help you effectively survive the cold and flu season. These yoga poses will help boost blood circulation in the body along with relieving congestion and body pain.

Best Yoga Poses That Will Help You Survive the Cold and Flu Season

1. Camel Pose

Camel poses are dynamic yoga poses that will help you survive the cold and flu season by clearing out your passages along with opening your chest. You can also do this yoga pose when you are suffering from cold since it helps in clearing your blocked areas.

Here's how you can do this yoga pose:

Begin in the standard high kneeling position with your legs below the knees pressing onto the ground and the rest of your body straight.

Slightly bend backward and touch your palms to your feet to feel stretches on your back, chest, and stomach with your gaze on the ceiling.

2. Reclining Spinal Twist

Reclining spinal twists will help you relieve pain in the lower back along with opening up your hip region. It will also open up your pelvic region by stretching your lower body effectively as well as opening up the congested area.

Here's how you can do this yoga pose:

Bring your body into a straight lying position on the ground with both your legs together and knees bent.

Raise your legs off the floor with your knees stacked just above the hip height and your lower legs parallel to the ground.

Next, bring both your legs to the right side of the ground by twisting your lower back. Repeat on the other side.

3. Bow Pose

Bow poses are highly effective yoga poses that will not only help you with colds and allergies but will also help in facilitating better sleep. This invigorating yoga pose will give a good stretch to your chest, stomach, back, and neck.

Here's how you can do this yoga pose:

Begin in the laying down position on the ground onto your stomach with your legs completely straightened.

Next, press onto your pelvic region to raise your legs off the ground and simultaneously lift your upper torso off the ground.

Wrap your palms around your feet and effectively stretch both your upper and lower body with your gaze straight.

4. Fish Pose

Fish poses are effective in helping you survive the cold and flu season as they will help in opening your throat and improving your breath. You can also make use of a support block or cushion behind your back for greater support.

Here's how you can do this yoga pose:

Begin in a flat laying down position with your legs straightened to the front.

Bring the crow of your head to the back and on the ground with your back arching and palms positioned to the side of your body.

5. Reclining Butterfly Pose

Reclining butterfly poses will also provide various advantages for cold and flu season as it will enable you to clear your stuffed nose along with alleviating body pain by stretching your body properly, including legs, back, and core.

Here's how you can do this yoga pose:

Begin in a seated position with a couple of pillows or bolster at your back for greater support.

Bring the soles of your feet together as both your knees are open to their respective sides.

Lie down on your back on the pillows or bolster with your head positioned at the highest point.

Open your arms to the side for a comfortable position.

Hold before gently releasing.

6. Legs Up The Wall Pose

This is also a great yoga pose that will help you survive the cold and flu season by relieving body ache that is often accompanied by cold. This yoga exercise combats fatigue as well as boosts immunity.

Here's how you can do this yoga pose:

Begin in a seated position close to your wall with your face towards the wall.

Raise your legs upwards and position them by sticking to the wall before lowering your upper body to the ground.

Place your palms either on your stomach or on the floor near you. Stay in the legs-up-the-wall pose before gently releasing.

Bottom Line

The gentle inversion movements of the aforementioned yoga poses will help you manage the cold and flu season by decongesting your body, boosting blood flow, opening up your muscles, and fighting fatigue. You can also practice these yoga poses when you are feeling sick and tired.

Poll : 0 votes