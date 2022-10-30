Yoga with Adriene: 5 Gentle Yoga Poses When You’re Sick

Yoga with Adriene is an online video series that provides people a greater understanding and instructions about the different yoga poses they can do especially when they're sick.

According to Adriene, it's important to nurture the body when you're feeling sick and to slowly unrumple it for greater nurturing. It's also essential to slow down and stop at times. Yoga can help you do that.

Yoga with Adriene comprises five gentle and simple poses you can perform when you're sick or feeling a bit under the weather. These poses can help you get better and feel good much faster.

Yoga with Adriene: Gentle and Simple Yoga Poses

Here's a look at the five poses:

1) Looping through Shoulders

This is the first yoga pose in yoga with Adriene that can help boost your immune system and give you a moment to breathe deeply. It can also help in clearing out the gunk from your nose.

How to do it?

Begin in a cross-legged position, and if you cannot sit flat, position your hips on rolled up blankets or blocks. Let your legs fall so that there’s more space to your hips. There's no exact manual for right or wrong for this yoga exercise; just find a comfortable seated position on the ground.

Roll up by your spine with your lead, heart, and pelvis in alignment. Close both eyes, and roll your shoulders forward, upward, and back. Keep breathing deeply throughout the movement. Repeat. Position your palms on your thighs facing towards the ceiling.

2) Cat Cow Pose

Yoga with Adriene says that the cat cow pose is effective to stretch the body and strengthen the posterior chain.

How to do it?

Begin in the standard tabletop position on the ground, with your wrists just beneath your shoulders and knees beneath your hips. Bring your body into the cow position, bringing your head upward to the ceiling and curving your lower back by pressing your pelvis upward. Assume the cow position by arching your spine with your abdomen inward and dropping your head to the ground. Repeat.

3) Butterfly Pose

The butterfly pose involves simple and gentle movements to open up the pelvic region. Yoga with Adriene suggests this pose for people who feel unwell.

How to do it?

Assume a seated position on the ground with a good posture, keeping your back straight and core engaged. Bend your legs from the knees, and open them sideward with the soles of both feet facing and touching each other.

Bring your knees to the ground as much as you can before looping both palms around your big toes. Hold before gently releasing.

4) Extended Child Pose

Yoga with Adriene recommends the extended child pose, which involves simple movements with deep breathing, which can help in reducing both tension and tightness from the posteior chain. It can also help in stimulating the internal organs.

How to do it?

Begin in the kneeling position with your lower legs pressed on the ground along the front of your feet. Your hips should be stacked just over your feet with your knees bent.

Start walking your palms forward before bringing your forehead to touch the ground. Extend both hands to the front till you feel a good, deep stretch to your back. Hold before gently releasing.

5) Downward Facing Dog Position

Yoga with Adriene recommends the downward facing dog position, as it can help in relieving congestion and aiding in alleviating symptoms of poor health, such as headache and body ache.

How to do it?

Begin in the standard tabletop position on the ground before pressing your hips straight towards the ceiling. The hips should be pointed towards the ceiling with your hands and feet pressed onto the ground.

Keep your core muscles and glutes engaged. The body should create an inverted V position. Hold, and gently release.

Bottom Line

Yoga with Adriene shows that performing a yoga routine does not have to be hard as it focuses on performing deep stretches and twisting movements.

If you're feeling sick, try to perform some comfortable and gentle yoga poses that would help in opening up the body and relieving congestion.

You don’t need to over exhaust yourself by doing hard yoga poses; instead, focus on nurturing your body and slowing down.

The aforementioned gentle yoga poses from the Yoga with Adriene can be performed when you're feeling sick. Some of the benefits of these poses include strengthening the body, relieving tightness, and opening up the body.

Poll : 0 votes