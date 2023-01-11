5 Best Teas for Bloating and Digestive Health

Herbal tea is an excellent natural remedy for cramping and bloating. Bloating is quite normal, but that doesn't mean it isn't a very uncomfortable and inconvenient feeling. Bloating can be caused by diet, health conditions, menstrual symptoms, and other factors.

While you should let these things pass naturally, there are a few things you can do to reduce bloating and keep your digestive tract running smoothly.

Here are some of the different types of teas to include in your diet to improve your digestive health.

Best Teas for Bloating

Here are the top five teas for bloating that you can relish and enjoy!

#1 Peppermint Tea

Peppermint tea is a great choice for bloating because it can help relieve stomach pain, nausea, and indigestion. The menthol in peppermint oil relaxes the digestive tract, which may help in the relief of bloating caused by gas or constipation.

You can sip on this tea to get rid of bloating because it has a high concentration of flavonoids.

relieve stomach pain and nausea. (Image via Unsplash / Massimo Rinaldi)

To make peppermint tea:

Pour 4 cups water into a pan and add some fresh peppermint leaves.

Turn off the heat, cover and let steep for 5 minutes.

Strain into cups and sweeten with honey or jaggery if you like!

#2 Ginger Tea

Ginger tea is another great way to fight bloating and other digestive issues. Ginger roots have long been used to treat gastrointestinal problems, including nausea and heartburn. It's also been shown to be a potent anti-inflammatory substance.

Ginger tea is made from ginger root and can help relieve the symptoms of bloating by reducing inflammation throughout your body (and especially in your digestive tract).

How to brew ginger tea?

To brew a delicious ginger tea, gather the ingredients.

Peel fresh ginger, slice it thinly and boil the slices in water for at least 10 minutes.

Remove from heat, strain and add lime juice, honey and more slices of ginger to taste.

#3 Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is a mild and relaxing herbal tea that’s been known to help treat bloating by helping the digestive system. It has also been used for other health conditions, including sleep problems, stress, skin problems, and menstrual cramps.

chamomile tea improves your sleep. (Image via Unsplash/ Reyhaneh Mehmejad)

To make chamomile tea:

Place 1 teaspoon of dried chamomile flowers into a mug or cup (if you are using fresh flowers instead of dried ones, use 2 teaspoons).

Pour hot water over it—the amount of water will depend on your preference; some people like their tea strong while others prefer it weak and diluted with more water to get a more concentrated flavor profile out of their herb mixes (just beware that too much hot liquid can cause your stomach discomfort). If desired add honey or sweetener like maple syrup for an extra dose of sweetness as well!

4) Fennel Tea

Fennel seeds are a great tea for bloating, gas, and abdominal pain. This herb has a sweet, anise-like taste and can be brewed in a number of ways. To make fennel tea:

How to brew fennel tea?

Add 1 teaspoon of fennel seeds (or 1 tablespoon of dried crushed fennel) to one cup of boiled water and let steep for 5 to 10 minutes. Strain out the herbs and drink cool or hot. You can also add honey or lemon juice as desired.

Add two teaspoons of chopped fresh fennel bulb pieces to one cup of boiling water; let steep for 5 minutes before drinking warm or cold.

5) Lemon Tea

Lemon tea is a delicious and simple way to get your daily dose of vitamin C. Studies have shown that people who consume more vitamin C are less likely to experience bloating, gas, indigestion, and other symptoms associated with digestive distress.

lemon tea is an excellent choice for those who are sensitive to caffeine. (Image via Unsplash / Drew Jemmett)

How to brew lemon tea?

Boil 1 cup water; pour it into a mug and add 1 tablespoon lemon juice and ½ tablespoon honey to the glass.

Adjust the flavors to taste. If you want it sweeter, add a bit more honey.

These five teas can help you get rid of bloating

If you’re looking for a natural way to relieve any gut-related issues, tea is one of the best options. Tea has been used as a home remedy for digestion and bloating since ancient times. Peppermint tea is particularly effective at relieving stomach issues, including bloating and gas.

Ginger tea is another option that can help with digestion, especially if you have gas or indigestion after eating greasy foods.

Green tea also contains components that may reduce stomach cramping and other digestive issues caused by stress or anxiety; this includes chamomile tea as well as green teas containing less caffeine than black teas do (such as Sencha).

Remember, don’t drink too much of any one tea at once and always check with your doctor before starting a new regimen. You can also try switching up the types of teas listed above as well as adding them to different combinations.

Poll : 0 votes