Inclusion of thigh exercises into your lower body workout is a must to effectively strengthen your lower body and build power. Thigh exercises activate those muscles that help in giving the right shape to your thighs and also maximize the toning of your legs.

Here are the six best thigh exercises that you can do to strengthen your lower body. The biggest advantage of these exercises is that you can do them in under 4 minutes. Besides shaping your thighs, these exercises also help you target your calves and hamstrings.

Best Thigh Exercises That You Can Do Daily in 4 minutes

1. Single Leg Circles

Single leg circles are excellent thigh exercises that do not require any equipment. They are quite effective in toning your legs.

How should you do it?

Start this exercise in a lying down position on the ground with arms to the sides of the body and palms pressed down.

Raise your right leg upward with your toe pointed upward. With your hips unmoved, make a circle with your entire right leg.

Repeat in a clockwise and anti-clockwise direction before repeating with the other leg.

2. Step-Ups

Step-ups are very popular thigh exercises that build power and strength of the lower body. They are also good for increasing your heart rate.

How should you do it?

Start in a tall standing position and gently position both your hands on the sides of the hips.

Engage your core and step one foot on the surface of the box.

Straighten the leg by pressing onto the same foot and driving the opposite knee in front of the body and to your chest with the knee bent at a right angle.

Go back to the center position and repeat. Change sides and repeat.

3. Squat Jumps

Squat jumps are useful thigh exercises that will get you lean legs. They are well known for improving the overall fitness.

How should you do it?

Start this exercise in a squatting position with your hips pushed to the back and thighs about parallel to the ground.

Your feet should be aligned with your shoulders with palms clasped in front of the chest.

Drive through your feet to straighten your legs and with an explosive movement jump upward.

Swing your hands to the back of your body for better momentum. Gently land on the ground into the squat position. Repeat.

4. Bulgarian Split Squats

Bulgarian split squats are efficient thigh exercises that will strengthen your glute muscles as well as increase your core strength.

How should you do it?

Begin this exercise in an upright standing position with your back to the step while holding dumbbells in both palms as they are angled to the sides of your body.

Extend your right leg to the back before positioning the ball on the step of your foot.

Bend your knees to lower your body to the ground so that your knee hovers just right above the floor.

Press through the other leg to assume the standing position. Repeat.

Swap sides and repeat.

5. Lateral Step-Out Squats

Lateral step-outs are one of the best thigh exercises to get slimmer thighs and improved hip mobility.

How should you do it?

Begin this exercise in an upright standing position with a resistance band looped across both your legs and just below the knees.

Your feet should be just directly underneath your hips with your palms clasped together and positioned right in front of your chest.

Take a big step to your side on the left with your knees bent.

Squat down so that your thighs are angled parallel to the ground.

Assume the standing position by pressing onto your heels with engaged glutes.

Repeat on the alternate side.

6. Goblet Squats

Goblet squats are full-body exercises that build strength and burn a decent amount of calories.

How should you do it?

Begin in a tall standing position with your feet positioned hip-width apart.

Hold either a kettlebell or a dumbbell in both your palms and position them right in front of your chest with your elbows pointed to the ground.

Squat to the ground by bending your knees and pushing your hips to the back.

Press back to the standing position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned thigh exercises are counted among the best and most effective ones. You can do them in under 4 minutes and are efficient.

These thigh exercises will get your heart pumping and legs well toned in no time. The result would be that you get stronger legs and improve your overall fitness.

