What Is the Best Time of The Day to Eat Large Meal to Help Belly Fat Loss?

Visceral fat, known as "belly fat," surrounds the liver and other internal organs in the abdomen, close to the portal vein that supplies the liver with blood. Even though this fat may be bad for the body, it can be reduced with the right steps.

Calorie intake minus calorie expenditure, or a calorie deficit, is always the key to losing belly fat and overall weight, but this too can be challenging.

A person who constantly feels hungry is more inclined to overeat, and the vicious cycle continues since the more you eat, the hungrier you will feel later on. Let’s first understand the relationship between mealtime and weight loss.

Best Time to Eat Large Meals for Belly Fat Loss

A hearty breakfast is essential for reducing abdominal fat. Researchers compared morning-loaded (ML) to evening-loaded (EL) calorie intake in the study for variations in calorie utilization across the day, using a four-week randomized controlled feeding intervention. The researchers identified a particular metabolic process that led to the variations in energy balance described in earlier investigations.

A total of 30 healthy but obese people with BMIs between 27 and 42 kg/m2 participated in the study. A similar total calorie and macronutrient consumption was used to randomly assign 14 participants to the ML diet and 16 participants to the EL diet.

Meals were eaten relatively early in the day in the ML diet, with the eating window being a little longer across the day than in the EL diet (11:05 h vs. 10:39 h).

The study's key conclusions regarding the timing of daily caloric intake imply that ML calorie loading reduces appetite and hunger, which accounts for the belly fat reduction advantages of ML diets, even though EL and ML diets do not change energy metabolism and cause equivalent belly fat loss in healthy obese individuals.

They also discovered that the ML diet significantly reduced daily averages for appetite, desire for food, likelihood of intake, thirst, and composite appetite score. The longer it took for the stomach to empty after a larger meal with a higher calorie load contributed to the more noticeable appetite suppression with the ML diet.

It was determined that an ML diet or a big breakfast was more effective at suppressing appetite and reducing belly fat.

Choose Your Mealtime Effectively

Your weight and health might be affected when you eat your food, especially since most individuals are conditioned to believe that dinner should be the main meal of the day, and they choose to have a light breakfast and lunch instead.

However, according to a study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, having your largest meal in the evening is not the greatest choice, even if you consume a particularly healthy diet. On the other hand, eating a bigger lunch and a smaller dinner may be the secret to losing belly fat.

Breakfast:

Breakfast, being the largest meal, is the best strategy for managing weight, according to a recent study called The Big Breakfast Study: Chrononutrition Influence on Energy Expenditure and Bodyweight.

A large breakfast can, however, become a part of your morning habit if you wake up at 5 am and train at 8 am, as opposed to waking up at 4 am, when it is not conceivable. If your schedule permits, this choice is a better alternative.

Lunch:

Do you intend to eat a lot at lunch? Well, the majority of us do since we get to take a break from our workday to sit down and eat, greatly recharging our energy, which is quite alright. If you're not a tremendous fan of breakfast, don't let that stop you from having your largest meal at noon.

Pay attention to the ingredients that go into your meal's base. Fast-releasing carbohydrates can make you feel fatigued in the middle of the day if you eat a lot of them, thereby causing the afternoon slump. However, if you eat largely protein and vegetables at lunch, you should feel energized for the rest of the day.

Dinner:

It is important to be mindful of the fact that digestion takes about three hours, and you can or might not be staying up that late. This is something you should be aware of while making dinner your largest meal of the day.

If insufficiently digested, dinner, the biggest meal of the day, could interfere with your ability to sleep, particularly if you already have difficulties falling asleep. This may also, in turn, contribute to the development of belly fat.

Wrapping Up

It is evident that a one-size-fits-all approach is ineffective, even when determining the best time to eat our largest meal. When we eat our largest meal of the day, it will depend on what we personally want to accomplish. The truth is that every one of us has a distinct body that responds to the environment in which we live in a variety of ways.

We will quickly notice the advantages in the mirror if we keep in mind to pay attention to what we put in our bodies and choose to nibble on healthy foods throughout the day. So, while choosing your largest meal of the day to lose belly fat, start by thinking about yourself, your day, and your goals.

