Best Vitamins for Hair Growth and Thickness: A Complete Guide

It is a well-known fact that including vitamins in your diet can help you maintain long, thick and shiny hair. Vitamins are a great catalyst for hair growth and thickness.

Some nutritional deficiencies are a potential source of hair loss or thinning hair. So, while vitamins and supplements aren't a magic bullet, the right ones can improve your hair's health and appearance.

Hair growth vitamins and supplements are almost too good to be true. Is there any truth to the claim that you can improve the health and length of your hair by taking a pill once or twice daily? Read on to find out.

How do Vitamins for Hair Growth and Thickness Work?

Vitamins for hair growth and thickness, when taken orally, enter your bloodstream and travel throughout your body, nourishing every cell. This includes hair follicles.

Remember that hair-growth vitamins operate in a more roundabout way. There aren't many vitamins that specifically guarantee hair growth. However, some of these vitamins help to improve general health, which can have an effect on hair growth.

Some essential vitamins are required for hair growth (Image via Pexels @Anna Shvets)

It is well-known that anemia and vitamin D deficiency, to name just two examples, are associated with hair thinning in their patients. As a result, it is important to check vitamin D and iron levels regularly. To put it simply, if your health or vitamin intake is subpar, your body will prioritize those factors at the expense of your hair.

What to look for in Vitamins for Hair Growth and Thickness?

Hair growth relies on a number of factors, including good general health, but there are also specific vitamins for hair growth and thickness that help maintain healthy hair. Consider the following ingredients when shopping for hair growth vitamins:

Biotin (Vitamin B7): This vitamin is water-soluble and aids in the synthesis of keratin, the protein that forms the basis of hair, skin, and nails. Its primary benefit is in promoting nail growth; however, its use may also promote hair growth.

To replenish one's supply of vitamin C: Collagen, a protein that helps strengthen skin around your hair roots, and, ultimately, keratin, are both aided by this vitamin. For healthy hair with bounce, strength, and shine, you need both.

Zinc: Improved immunity is one of the many benefits of this particular nutrient.

Vitamin A, other B vitamins, omega-3 fats, selenium, and magnesium are also highly recommended.

Best Vitamins for Hair Growth and Thickness

Nutrition, genetics, medical conditions, hormones, and even stress can all affect hair growth and health. Check out the following vitamins for hair growth and thickness that can help you grow thicker hair.

Vitamin B

Complex B vitamins are one of the more essential vitamins for hair growth and thickness. They are crucial for maintaining proper metabolism and nerve function. It should come as no surprise that B vitamins like vitamin B7 (biotin) and B12 play an important role in fortifying and moisturizing the hair.

It has been proven that the recommended daily allowances for B vitamins can be easily met by eating a healthy, well-rounded diet. Many foods, such as 100% whole grains, meat, fish, whole eggs, nuts, and avocados, are good sources of B vitamins.

Vitamin B is one of the most important vitamins for hair growth, that people are generally deficient in (Image via Pexels @Polina Tankilevitch)

Biotin

Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is a B vitamin complex that has been widely praised for its purported ability to promote hair growth. Biotin aids in the production of red blood cells, which carry oxygen and nutrients to the scalp and hair follicles. Keratin, a protein essential to hair, is also produced with its help.

Most people get enough biotin from their diets. Eating foods high in biotin is the most effective way to increase your intake. Consume plenty of dairy products, eggs, bananas, salmon, sweet potatoes, and nuts.

Vitamin C

A healthy dose of vitamin C may do more than just keep the doctor away; it may also help your hair hold its own against the elements. Due to its antioxidant properties, vitamin C is crucial for normal hair development.

A healthy scalp is a sign of good overall health, and vitamin C can help improve your body's circulation. Hair growth may be stimulated by increasing blood flow to the scalp, which in turn stimulates hair follicles.

Vitamin C is one of the best vitamins for hair growth and thickness. You can opt to increase the natural sources of vitamin C in your diet instead of taking a supplement (Image via Pexels @Photomix Company)

Iron

Studies have shown a correlation between iron deficiency and female pattern baldness, so getting enough of this mineral may help prevent hair loss.

Possible hair growth benefits from this micronutrient include improved circulation and the delivery of oxygen to cells. Not getting enough iron prevents your body from making enough hemoglobin, which in turn reduces the amount of oxygen reaching your scalp.

Vitamin D

Hair loss is possible due to a deficiency of vitamin D, one of the most crucial vitamins for hair growth and thickness. Keratinocytes, the cells responsible for producing keratin, are responsible for the skin's vitamin D metabolism.

When keratinocytes in hair follicles do not receive enough vitamin D, hair growth is stunted. This leads to thinning and eventual hair loss.

Exposure to sunlight is one of the best ways to increase Vitamin D levels in your body (Image via Pexels @Lukas)

Vitamin A

While vitamin A may aid in hair growth, excessive consumption may cause hair loss.

Although a lack of vitamin A has been linked to hair loss, this condition is relatively uncommon in the United States; therefore, taking vitamin A supplements is unnecessary unless you have proof of a deficiency.

Eating vitamin A-rich foods like kale, spinach, broccoli, carrots, pumpkin, sweet potatoes, and yellow squash may be better for taking supplementation for this vitamin.

Always seek the advice of a qualified medical expert before you start consuming vitamins for hair growth and thickness. If you go to them, they can figure out what's causing your hair to fall out and create a treatment plan specifically for you.

