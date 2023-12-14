Best ways to remove earwax and clean your ears at home

You may have pondered how to get rid of extra earwax if you've ever had the feeling that too much wax is in your ears. Ear wax, or cerumen as it is known in medicine, is generally unnecessary to remove because it keeps your ear canal wet and guards against infections. Furthermore, ear wax prevents foreign objects from entering your ears and impairing your hearing.

A small amount of extra ear wax is just bothersome, but over time, a buildup of wax can clog the ear canal and cause obstructions. It can be challenging to remove the large mass of affected cerumen, particularly if it is dry and firm. This could result in pain, ringing in the ear (known as tinnitus), fullness in the ear that stops up, or trouble in hearing.

Even though cleaning your ears at home is usually a simple process, you must proceed with caution to avoid harming the sensitive ear structures or pushing ear wax farther down the ear canal.

Home remedies for removing earwax

Earwax buildup can clog ear canal. (Image via Unsplash/ Hayes Potter)

Despite what many people think, cleaning your ears using cotton swabs (also known as Q-tips) is not advised since they might force ear wax deeper into the canal, which could lead to blockages or damage. Here are some other ways to help cleaning earwax at home:

1) Ear drops to soften the wax

Ear drops available over the counter can aid in softening ear wax, making removal simpler. As directed by the product's directions, you should typically apply the drops, give them a few minutes, and then tilt your head to allow the ear wax and drops to drain out.

2) Washing with warm water

Warm water flushing the ear gently can aid in removing softened earwax. For this reason, use an ear wax removal kit or a bulb syringe. Gently spray some warm, not hot, water into your ear by tilting your head; then, tilt your head the other way to allow the water and ear wax to flow out.

3) Applying olive oil

Removing earwax is a simple process. (Image via Unsplash/ Mark Paton)

Ear wax can also be softened by inserting a few drops of heated mineral oil or olive oil into the ear. After allowing the oil to seep through a few minutes on your side, tilt your head to remove the oil and earwax.

4) Hydrogen peroxide solution

Earwax can be softened by using a solution of hydrogen peroxide that has been diluted. Tilt your head, mix equal parts water and hydrogen peroxide, and put a few drops in your ear. Tilt your head the opposite way after a few minutes to allow the ear wax and solution to drain out.

It's imperative to see a healthcare provider if you have pain or hearing loss, or if trying home cures doesn't work. They can examine your ears and remove ear wax safely using techniques such as irrigation or manual removal.

Tips to Remember

Hairpins, cotton swabs, and other items that could push earwax farther or injure the ear canal should not be inserted.

To avoid damaging the ear canal, use caution when using drops or cleaning your ears.

Avoid washing your ears too frequently because they are meant to clean themselves. Frequent cleaning can interfere with this natural process.

Remember that you should seek the advice of a healthcare expert if you are unclear or are in any pain or discomfort.