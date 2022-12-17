5 Best Ways That Help You Fall Asleep Quickly

Falling asleep quickly can be difficult, especially when you're feeling stressed, something that impacts many people.

A common cause for insomnia is stress and tension, and if you're having trouble falling asleep, they may be the causes. Trying to force yourself to go to sleep is probably not going to help and will likely only make it worse. So, instead why don’t you try some of these techniques to help combat the stress.

Tips to Help You Fall Asleep Quickly

Here are five ways to fall asleep quickly:

1) Limit Caffeine

Most research shows that caffeine has an impact on how long it takes to fall asleep.

The half-life of caffeine can be four to five hours after just modest amounts have been consumed; it's longer after higher levels of intake. To ensure you’re getting enough sleep, it’s best to limit your caffeine consumption to three cups per day and to stop drinking coffee, tea, or energy drinks by lunchtime so that you can get a good night’s rest.

2) A Warm Bath or Shower

Taking a warm bath or shower can help you fall asleep faster, according to research published in the journal Frontiers in Human Neuroscience.

The reason may be that a drop in temperature signals the body that it’s time for good sleep. This study also found that taking time for a hot bath or shower could improve your quality of sleep — even during warm weather.

3) Create A Consistent Bedtime Routine

A consistent bedtime routine can help you set your internal body clock, allowing you to know when it's time to wind down for the night.

A good bedtime routine includes a few things that work for you, whether it's a pre-bedtime playlist, laying on your preferred sleeping position (regardless of whether you’re sleeping on your stomach, back, or side), or taking a nightly bath — what matters is whether your routine works for you.

4) Performing Yoga Before Bed

If you find yourself restless in the evening, try doing a quick yoga flow before bed. Studies have shown that practicing yoga before bed can help people fall asleep faster and sleep for longer, a benefit linked to improved sleep quality.

Yoga is a great way to relax the mind and body by encouraging deep breathing and muscle relaxation.

5) Using A Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets are heavy blankets used to create a calming effect, help stimulate the release of serotonin in the brain, and ease anxiety.

The ideal weighted blanket should be around 10% of bodyweight, as the blanket will apply enough pressure at this weight so that you’re calm and relaxed without feeling too restricted. Whether you use a weighted blanket during your pre-bedtime ritual or throughout the night, your body will surely thank you for it.

Takeaway

The best way to fall asleep quickly is probably an individual process, but most people would agree that it likely involves putting the mind at ease. To do that, you should meditate and relax yourself with some breathing exercises (or even try some guided meditation).

Diet also plays a role in how well you sleep; try keeping your meals balanced and go to sleep at the same time every night. You will eventually catch on to what works for you, especially if you're diligent about practicing these techniques regularly.

