Throughout the entire workday, gently stretching your body with basic yoga poses will keep you motivated and focused while preventing lethargy.

There are yoga poses that provide numerous benefits, such as muscle relaxation, tight muscle relief, and strengthening your body. These also help to lift your spirits and alleviate stress and anxiety.

Here are the six best yoga poses that you can do while working from home.

Best Yoga Poses You Can Do While Working from Home

1. Balancing Pose or Santolanasana

Balancing poses are among the best yoga poses that you can do while working from home, as they help strengthen your shoulders, thighs, and arms. This yoga pose also aids in improving body balance and developing core muscles.

How to do this yoga pose?

Begin in a conventional downward facing dog yoga pose before dropping your body to the front so that your hands are perpendicular to the ground.

Make sure that both your shoulders are just directly above your wrists with your body parallel to the floor. Keep your fingers spread evenly to balance your body.

Next, bring both your knees to the ground with your gaze straight to the ground.

Hold before gently releasing.

2. Seated Twist

Not only does the seated twist enable you to release pain from your lower back, but it also improves your posture. This yoga stretch helps you release stress and tension from the body.

How to do this yoga pose?

Begin in a seated position on the ground with both your knees facing the front.

Bring your right hand towards your outer left knee with your left hand resting on your left side or by the hip. Sit taller with your spine elongated.

Twist your body towards the right side by moving your left shoulder backward about an inch with your right shoulder moving forward.

Gaze towards your left shoulder for a more effective stretch. Repeat on the opposite side.

3. Chair Cat Cow Stretch

Chair cat cow stretches are also among the most effective yoga poses that aid in releasing tension from your neck, shoulders, and back. It also aids in the relaxation of tense muscles throughout the body.

How to do this yoga pose?

Begin in a straight seated position on your chair with both your feet pressed to the ground. Position your palms on your knees and breathe deeply.

Next, look upward towards the sky and arch your back before rounding up your spine and dropping your head to the floor.

Repeat for a few more times.

4. Prayer Pose or Pranamasana

Prayer poses are some of the decent yoga poses that you can do while working from home, which will develop a better balance on both sides of your body. It will also help in increasing your body awareness along with developing greater poise.

How to do this yoga pose?

Start this yoga pose in a straight standing position with your feet apart at the hip distance and firmly press onto the ground.

Position both your palms together in front of your chest with your forearms positioned parallel to the floor.

Open up your chest with your elbows pointed to the out and breathe deeply.

5. Seated Side Stretch

Seated side stretches are also among the easier side stretch yoga poses that increase flexibility in your body while also relieving muscle aches. It also helps to strengthen your muscles and improve your overall mobility.

How to do this yoga pose?

Begin in a seated position with an upright posture and back flat.

Bring your left hand over your head before bending to the right side by folding it from the waist above.

Switch sides and repeat.

6. Neck Rolls

Neck rolls are another good yoga pose for releasing tension and strain from your shoulders and neck. The active mobility movements of this exercise will also help increase the flexibility of your neck.

How to do this yoga pose?

Bring your body into an upright position in the chair before closing your eyes and bringing your chin towards your chest.

Next, circle your neck gently and slowly by bringing your right ear closer to your right shoulder, bringing your head to the back, and bringing your left ear closer to your left shoulder.

Make sure that your shoulders are relaxed and keep your movements gentle. Switch directions.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned yoga poses will be quite effective for people who are working from home, as they will help in correcting the alignment and posture of the body, which is often caused by prolonged sitting periods. These yoga poses will also help increase our mental focus by boosting blood circulation and oxygen in the body.

