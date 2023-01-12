Bicep Muscles: Anatomy, Functions and Workouts

Bicep muscles are an important part of the arms. If you want to develop your arms properly, you need to focus on all the muscle groups - biceps, triceps, shoulders, and forearms.

In this article, the focus will be on bicep muscles and everything you need to know about the muscle group such as the biceps, types of bicep curls, and others.

Let’s dive in.

Anatomy of the bicep muscles

In layman’s terms, the bicep muscle group is made up of two heads: long and short head.

The long head is responsible for increasing the bicep peak, while the short head is responsible for the width of the bicep. That, though, isn’t enough to understand the anatomy of the muscle group.

The muscle group is placed between the forearm and shoulder. There’s a point on the scapula from where the bicep muscles originate. Moving through the entire upper arm, the muscles form the forearm by entering the Radial Tuberosity. It’s right below the radius’ neck and helps with forearm flexion and supination.

The muscle group is made up of coracobrachialis, brachialis, and the brachii. Out of these, the bicep muscles (biceps brachii) is the largest.

Function of the bicep muscles

Anatomy of biceps (Image via Google/Jeremy Ethier YouTube)

Now that you understand the parts of the bicep, you must understand how the muscles in the biceps help with daily life.

As mentioned earlier, the biceps are primarily responsible for the supination and flexion of the forearms. Apart from that, the muscle group focuses on shoulder flexion and horizontal adduction.

In simpler words, the bicep muscles help with the pulling function. Therefore, when you’re lifting something, it’s the bicep muscles that enable the forearm to pull the weight upwards. Additionally, biceps enable the body to lift the entire arm from the shoulders.

Types of bicep curls

The best way to activate the bicep muscles is by doing bicep curls. Both heads fall under the bicep curls muscles worked, regardless of the curl. The following are some of the bicep curls you should try in your next session:

1) Barbell curl

Barbell curl (Photo via Unsplash/Anastase Maragos)

To do a barbell curl:

Add weight plates on both sides of the barbell.

Hold the barbell in front of you at shoulder-width or slightly wider.

Ensure that the palms face outwards.

Engage the biceps, and curl the weight towards your shoulder. Keep the elbows steady.

Lower the weight all the way to use the full range of motion.

2) Incline curl

Incline dumbbell curl (Image via Muscle & Strength)

To do an incline curl:

Place an adjustable bench at one level past 90 degrees.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and take a seat.

Press your back against the back incline bench, and keep your arms on the side.

Keeping a supinated grip, curl the weight towards your shoulder.

When you lower the weight, the forearms should move beyond the torso. That's when you will use the full range of motion for the exercise.

3) Hammer curl

Hammer curl (Photo via Unsplash/Jeff Tumale)

To do a hammer curl:

Hold a dumbbell in each with a neutral grip. Stand straight with your arms by your side.

Curl the weight towards your shoulder.

Squeeze the biceps at the top of the motion.

Lower the dumbbell steadily to your side while controlling the negative for maximum impact.

4) Cable curl

Cable curl (Image via Google)

To do a cable curl:

Adjust the anchor to the bottom of the cable pulley machine.

Attach the rope grip or straight bar to it.

Set a weight you can curl for at least ten reps.

Hold the bar with both hands, and take a step back.

Keeping your elbows stable, curl the weight towards your shoulders.

Hold the weight for a second at the top of the motion before lowering it steadily.

5) Cross-body hammer curl

Cross body hammer culs (Image via Howcast)

To do a cross-body hammer curl:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Stand straight, and place your arms on your sides.

Turn your palms into a pronated grip.

Lift the dumbbell towards the opposite shoulder - the right dumbbell should move across the body towards the left shoulder and vice versa.

Control the movement when lowering the weight.

Bicep curls are an extremely important part of all bicep workout routines. However, you must start with weights that enable you to do at least ten reps. The idea for the small muscle groups is to push them using a mixture of reps and weight.

Two of the exercises you will often find in bicep workout routines are hammer curls and bicep curls. Both, and their variations, are needed for the overall development of the upper arm.

