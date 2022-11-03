5 Long Head Bicep Exercises to Help You Build a Peak

Even though you’re looking to gain muscle, it’s important not to neglect your long head bicep exercises. This is what makes the biceps visible and gives it a peak you can jump off of. A well-developed biceps muscle will give you a visually appealing V-shaped upper arm. The biceps peak is even more eye-catching, making the muscle look like a mountain peak and creating the illusion of a smaller waist.

Here are five main long head bicep exercises that you can use in your routine, and all of them will help build that coveted peak.

Five Long Head Bicep Exercises to Add in Your Workout Routine

Here are the five best bicep exercises to do every day:

1) Incline Dumbbell Curls

This incline dumbbell curl variation is a great exercise for building long head biceps.

This incline variation requires an incline bench and some free weights. And with this workout, you'll see results in your arms, shoulders and upper body in no time!

How to do it:

To do this exercise, lean back on a bench with a dumbbell in each hand.

Hold your arms straight and palms facing away from you.

Lift the weights toward your elbows and then slowly lower them to the starting position.

For a greater burn, pause for a moment at the top of the move.

To change up this exercise, do reverse curls on odd days.

2) Hammer Curls

Hammer curls will build up the muscles in your upper arms, giving you bigger-looking long head biceps if that’s what you’re going for.

You can also work on some variations by alternating between incline dumbbell curls and hammer curls on different days of the week.

How to do it:

To do this exercise, sit or stand with your back against a wall and grab a dumbbell in each hand.

Lift the weights up to your shoulders and slowly bring them back down again.

If you want an even greater challenge, pause for a second right before returning to the starting position.

3) Chin-Ups

If you want to get long head biceps, a great exercise is the chin-up. It will help you build your grip strength and give you a chest, back, and shoulder workout.

You can do chin-ups on a horizontal bar that won’t move when you do the exercise. Pull-ups use an overhand grip so they work different muscles than chin-ups. You can alternate between the two exercises to add variety to your workout routine.

How to do it:

To perform an underhand chin-up, grip the bar with your palms facing you.

Hang from the bar with your feet off the ground and lift yourself by pulling down on the bar through your elbows until your chin is just above it.

If you’re feeling adventurous, try pausing at the top for a few seconds and then lowering yourself slowly.

Using an underhand grip will target your long head biceps even more.

4) Preacher Curls

The preacher curl is a variation of the biceps curl that allows you to isolate the muscle and helps in building long head biceps.

While sitting on a bench, your upper arms rest on a pad that is slightly tilted inwards. This position drives more engagement with the biceps, which leads to greater growth potential.

How to do it:

To begin, sit on the preacher bench with your armpits resting on the upper sloped section.

Get an overhand grip on the bar and bring it up until your arms are horizontal with your body.

Slowly return toward starting position and pause halfway down for an isometric hold.

5) Cable Curls

Cable curls are a great exercise for the biceps as they put up resistance throughout the entire move. This is an isolation exercise, but some stabilizing muscles will come into play somewhat.

How to do it:

To do this exercise, stand in front of a cable machine with your feet hip-width apart and brace your core.

Put an overhand or underhand grip on the handles; underhand will target the biceps more.

Bring the handles up toward your shoulder and then slowly lower them to start position.

When you lift weights, don't let the plates get back to the stack when you're done.

Takeaway

To stay safe and build up your biceps to impressive peaks, you need to make sure that you are doing the best exercises for your goals. The five exercises we have listed above will help give you an impressive peak when done as part of a balanced arm workout routine.

Poll : 0 votes