5 Effective Dumbbell Exercises to Get Massive Shoulders

Dumbbells are an important inclusion in any lifter's arsenal, but the only reason it's better than a barbell is the ease of use to build massive shoulders. This is because you can't bench press 300 lbs with dumbbells, which means your joints and connective tissue get a break from heavier weights. It also means that you get a relatively lighter feel from the weight.

Shoulders are important for both pushing and pulling heavy weights in the gym, which is why most lifters consider the shoulders to be a very important muscle group. Choosing and writing about specific shoulder workouts is a difficult task since there are so many exercises you can do that target the shoulders.

Read on to learn about a few dumbbell exercises that you can include in your routine to build your shoulders.

Here Are Five Dumbbell Exercises You Can Use to Build Massive Shoulders

1) Seated Dumbbell Exercises

A seated shoulder press is one of the best massive shoulder exercises. To target the shoulders specifically, you can eliminate cheating by doing the exercise while seated. By changing the angle (narrow for more anterior deltoids and triceps), grip width, and rotation, you'll work different parts of your shoulder.

Here's how you can do this workout:

To complete this massive shoulder exercise, you'll need a pair of dumbbells and an incline bench.

Lie back on the bench with your feet flat on the floor and your knees bent at 90° angles so that they form right angles with your torso.

Make sure to keep your back pressed against the bench and your head in line with your spine.

Next, place the dumbbells on either side of you so that they rest on your shoulders.

Press your chest out and brace your core against any movement of the bench, then lift both dumbbells overhead until your elbows lock out.

Slowly lower the weights back down to your shoulders and reset before repeating for reps.

2) Leaning Dumbbell Lateral Raise

Dumbbell lateral raises are a great exercise for building strength and massive shoulders. They work the side deltoids better than standing or sitting variations, and also help you keep your upper body even by strengthening one side at a time.

Here's how you can do it:

To work your lateral deltoids, hold a power rack or pole with one hand and bring your feet close to it.

Holding a dumbbell in your other hand, raise the weight away from you until you feel a strong contraction in your lateral deltoid.

Slowly lower down and repeat for reps before repeating the same on the other side.

3) Dumbbell Push Press

The dumbbell push press is an exercise that allows you to use a lower-body dip—think quarter squat—to push the dumbbells overhead. The push press closely mimics what happens on the sporting field and uses a triple extension of the ankles, knees, and hips.

Using a lower-body dip, you may be able to press more weight overhead than with other overhead pressing variations. This exercise trains all three deltoids to build massive shoulders.

Here's how you can do the exercise:

Clean two dumbbells to the top of your shoulders, turning your torso upright.

Dip down 4-6 inches, knees over toes as you press the dumbbells overhead.

Remember that the dip to press is one seamless movement, not two separate ones.

Lock out the dumbbells overhead and slowly lower them back to the starting position and reset before repeating.

4) Arnold Press

Arnold Press, named after bodybuilding icon Arnold Schwarzenegger, is a great exercise for building shoulders.

Owing to its rotational movement and large range of motion, this exercise increases time under tension for all three of the deltoid heads. Because you’re pressing in multiple planes of motion, it will target more deltoid muscle fibers.

Here's how you perform this massive shoulder exercise:

Sit on a bench with your feet planted firmly on the ground and incline your upper body forward at a 45-degree angle.

While holding dumbbells in each hand, lift the weights over your head and rotate your palms so they face forward.

Next, press the dumbbells until they are above your shoulders.

Pause, then slowly lower the weights to their original position before beginning again.

5) One Arm Bent Over Dumbbell Rear Delt Raise

The stable one-arm bent-over rear delt raise is an excellent massive shoulder exercise that targets the posterior deltoid and the muscles of the upper back.

With the increased stability of holding onto the squat rack, you'll be able to potentially use more weight and strengthen muscle imbalances between sides for better muscle balance in your shoulders and upper back.

Here's how you do this exercise:

While standing side on to a squat rack or something solid, hold a dumbbell in the opposite hand.

Bend at the hips and keep your shoulders down and chest up.

Keeping your working elbow bent, raise the dumbbell until you feel a contraction in your upper back and shoulder.

Slowly lower the weight to the starting position and repeat on the other side.

Wrapping Up

If you're motivated to grow massive shoulders, there's nothing better than a dumbbell shoulder workout. Use that strength and motivation and put these exercises to good use.

