Sometimes referred to as the “pecs” or “pectorals,” your chest muscles are responsible for helping you push things or pick them up from the floor. A tighter chest is a good idea if you have plans to work out your upper body and strengthen it.

To have a stronger, tighter chest, there are certain exercises that can be included in your workout routine. If you’re just getting started, select light weights to begin with and slowly increase the intensity, repetitions, and weight during your workout.

Six Best Chest Exercises for Sculpting Bigger Pecs

Here are some chest exercises that will help you develop a tight chest. Heavier weights at lower repetitions will add more muscle mass; lighter weights at high repetitions will add more definition.

Ideally, you want a mixture of both for optimal development, but the high repetition movements will be vital for adding shape, definition and lean muscle to your chest.

1) Bench Press

The bench press is the exercise most often used to develop the chest. It is performed by lying face-up on a bench and pushing a barbell from the chest upward towards the ceiling. This exercise is useful for both bodybuilders and powerlifters.

To sculpt a wider chest, try lifting lighter weight and aiming for 10-15 reps. Lowering the weight and taking your time will help you build more definition in your chest. Keep it slow, but controlled.

2) Dumbbell Flyes

Dumbbell flies are a good chest exercise for isolating the muscle.

To perform them, lie on an incline bench or flat bench and raise your arms out to the side of your body with dumbbells in them. Slowly lower the dumbbells to that they are even with your chest and then slowly lift again. You can also do dumbbell flies using a decline or an incline bench if you want to work your chest from different angles.

3) Dumbbell Pullover

Dumbbell pullovers, like any other isolation exercise, can be done using dumbbells or cables. The movement is quite unique compared to other chest exercises because it's a multi-joint movement that works the chest muscles as well as your triceps.

The starting position is lying on a bench with your head closer than your upper arms, holding a dumbbell above you. You slowly lower the weight behind your head while keeping your arms straight, then raise the weight back to the starting position.

4) Dips

Dips are a simple bodyweight exercise that targets your chest, triceps and shoulders.

To take a dip, place your hands on the edge of a bench or chair and position your legs behind you. Bend forward at the hips, lower your body until your upper arms are parallel to the floor, then push yourself back up again. Use weights to add resistance.

5) Push-ups

In addition to being one of the first exercises we learn in school, push-ups are also one of the most effective. There are many ways to modify a push-up to make it easier or more difficult.

For example, close-grip push-ups emphasize the triceps while clapping push-ups provide an opportunity to build strength as well as coordination.

6) Chest Dips

The chest dip is a weight-bearing exercise that targets many upper body muscles. While in the normal dip position, you bend at the knees and hips while keeping your arms straight. In contrast, during the chest dip, your hands are slightly wider than shoulder width and your chest is tilted forward while your elbows are flared out.

To do chest dips, stand between the dip machine handles or parallel bars and grab the handles with your palms facing inward. Straighten your arms to lift yourself off the floor. Bend forward at the chest with your shoulders down and your elbows flared out. Lower yourself until your arms are at a 90-degree angle and hold for 2 seconds before pushing back up again. Repeat.

Takeaway

These six chest exercises will work your chest from a number of angles and build a solid base for building larger pec muscles through targeted isolation exercises. It’s not an easy process so be patient.

As you can see, there are quite a few different chest exercises to target your individual goals and enhance your physique. You need to have the right tools in your arsenal if you want to effectively develop the form or function of all muscles in your body, and the best chest exercises, when performed correctly, can certainly convey that.

