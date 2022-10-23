Barbells are helpful for building strength and mass, aiding in fat loss, and developing power. That's because they allow you to use more weight than dumbbells or kettlebells. They also have a long history of use in strength sports and can be used in various ways, including squatting and pressing with them, loading them on your back or front, and even jumping with them.

You can add barbell exercises to your training regimen and see benefits such as improved body composition, increased strength and muscle mass, and reduced risk of injury. To get started, here are our favorite six barbell exercises.

Six Barbell Exercises That Build Total-Body Strength

1) Barbell Hip Thrust

Barbell hip thrust exercises are particularly effective at building strength and mass in the glutes. Although glutes primarily work during back squats and deadlifts, this exercise is your best bet for adding size to this muscle group.

The stronger your glutes get, the more powerful you’ll be as a runner, jumper, and sprinter.

How to do it?

Sit up straight on a bench with your feet flat on the floor.

Place a pad across your pelvis to protect against the barbell.

Load the barbell, then roll it into the natural crease of your hips.

Using your lower body and back, press into the bench and rise up until your torso is straight and parallel to the floor.

Lower yourself back down, then repeat for reps.

2) Barbell Push Press

Barbell push press is an awesome exercise for your shoulders. It's a great alternative to the overhead press because it uses the triple extension of the ankles, knees, and hips, just like what most athletes do on the field.

Plus, when you use your legs (dip down) as explosively as possible, it allows you to lift more weight than if you didn't use any momentum with your lower body.

How to do it?

Set a loaded barbell on the ground in front of you, at about chin height.

Grab the bar with a grip that’s about shoulder-width apart.

Brace your abs, dip your knees a little bit, and then explode upward by pushing against the floor with your feet.

Catch the bar at chin level on your chest and then slowly lower it back to the starting position. Repeat for 8 to 10 reps.

3) Barbell Bent Over Row

The bent-over row strengthens your upper back and lats, reinforces good hip hinge mechanics, and trains the lower back isometrically.

You can use more weight on the bent-over row than in a horizontal barbell row because you're in a hip hinge position. In most cases, the more weight you're lifting, the stronger you're getting.

How to do it?

Place a loaded barbell on the ground in front of you.

Stand with your feet slightly more than hip-width apart and bend down to grab the barbell with a shoulder-width grip.

Lift the barbell up to knee height and stand back up straight.

Slowly pull the barbell to between your navel and sternum, pause, then slowly lower it down to start over again.

4) Barbell Bench Press

The bench press is a great chest and triceps exercise that allows you to use a greater load than you can with dumbbells or kettlebells.

Powerlifters do this move because it’s one of the three main lifts in powerlifting competitions.

How to do it?

Lie on your back on a bench with your eyes directly underneath the barbell.

Lie on your back on a bench with your eyes directly underneath the barbell. Grip the bar with hands wider than shoulder-width apart, with a neutral wrist.

Bring your feet closer to your glutes, and push your feet back as you un-rack the weight in the lockout position.

Slowly bring the bar down to your chest as you breathe in, and push your feet back to arch your body slightly and push against the weight until it's locked out overhead.

5) Barbell Back Squat

While many exercises can build muscle and strength in the legs and core, squats are king because of the large amount of weight you can use. Your core works hard to keep your spine stable and safe throughout the movement. Your back muscles also get a great workout supporting all that weight.

How to do it?

To perform the barbell squat, step under the bar and place your upper back against it.

Use your shoulder blades to squeeze the bar into your back and take a deep breath in.

Keeping your chest up and shoulder blades pulled down, lower yourself as far as is comfortable.

Keep your feet planted firmly on the floor and drive through them until you are standing up straight.

6) Barbell Front Squat

While both the back squat and front squat call for you to stand with a weighted barbell across your shoulders, the front squat takes some pressure off your lower back as the bar rests in front. This places more emphasis on your quadriceps and anterior core muscles.

How to do it?

Stand with the feet shoulder-width apart and the toes angled slightly outward.

Put the barbell high on your shoulders, holding it with both hands.

Make sure your chest is up and shoulders are back. Take three steps backward from the bar, and then curl it.

Bend at the knees until your thighs are almost parallel to the floor, keeping your back straight and head up.

Push into your heels to stand up.

Takeaway

While choosing a barbell exercise routine, consider your goals. If you want to gain strength, then go for the big movements that allow you to use the greatest amount of weight. If you want to develop muscular endurance and increase the repetitions of an exercise or range of motion, then choose 2-3 of those exercises.

Poll : 0 votes