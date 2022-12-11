Bikram vs Hot Yoga: What’s the Difference?

Many people wonder what's the difference between Bikram vs hot yoga. If you too are one of them, read on to find out.

Everybody seems to be talking about the benefits of hot yoga. Yoga studios claim that stretching in a heated room improves flexibility and promotes detoxification. Then you notice some amusing Bikram yoga, while others simply refer to themselves as hot. So what's the difference between Bikram and hot yoga.

The difference between Bikram and hot yoga is that hot yoga is just regular yoga performed in a heated room, whereas Bikram yoga refers to a specific set of 26 postures. Read on to find out more.

Difference between Bikram and Hot Yoga

We have listed down some of the most stark difference between Bikram and hot yoga below. To start off, you must know that Bikram yoga was developed by an Indian yogi called Bikram Choudhury.

Every class of Bikram yoga consists of the exact same 26 postures and two breathing exercises performed in the exact same order and duration of 90 minutes.

Hot yoga can consist of a variety of poses that vary from class to studio.

Bikram yoga studios, which Choudhury refers to as 'torture chambers', must be heated to 105 degrees and have a humidity level of 40%.

Rooms for hot yoga can vary in humidity and are typically heated between 80 and 100 degrees.

Bikram yoga studios are required to have carpeted floors, mirrors on the front wall, and bright lighting.

Hot yoga can be practiced under dim lighting, with candles, and on any surface.

To be considered authentic Bikram yoga, instructors must be trained by Bikram Choudhury himself, and their studios must be affiliated.

Bikram yoga prohibits music, clapping, and manual instructor adjustments.

During hot yoga classes, music is frequently played, and the class is followed by a round of applause.

Students are prohibited from speaking during Bikram yoga.

Students of hot yoga are permitted to interact with one another and the instructor.

What is Bikram Yoga?

To properly understand the difference between Bikram and hot yoga, you must learn about the origins of Bikram yoga.

Yoga is a long-standing Indian tradition, but Bikram yoga has more recent origins. Bikram Choudhury, a yogi who was born and trained in India, founded the first Bikram yoga center in California in 1974.

To complete the practice, you must perform the prescribed set of postures and two breathing exercises at a specific temperature and humidity level (105 degrees).

Classes under the registered name of Bikram yoga may only be offered by authorized institutions. These schools frequently only offer Bikram yoga without adding any other types to their schedules. Other guidelines also apply to Bikram. The instructor's dialogue follows a predetermined speech, and there's no music.

Some hot yoga classes might adhere to the Bikram method, while others might not.

The exclusive 26-pose format is typically used in classes that specifically state that they are Bikram classes. However, any sequence of yoga poses in a heated room can be practiced in a non-Bikram hot yoga class.

What is Hot Yoga?

To understand the difference between Bikram and hot yoga, read on.

Hot yoga usually comprises a regular Vinyasa or hatha yoga class that's held in a heated space. Some studios simply raise the temperature to provide comfortable workout environments, while others may turn up the heat so users really perspire.

Typically, temperatures fall between 80 and 100 degrees. The instructor can add their personal touch to their yoga class by choosing the music, themes, and posture sequencing.

As you might expect, practicing vigorous yoga in hot weather causes the body to become extremely warm and causes excessive perspiration. The idea is that the heat would relax your muscles, and the sweat would purge any waste from the body.

Other well-liked hot yoga options include the Canadian import Moksha yoga, also known as Modo yoga in the US, and the rapidly growing chain CorePower yoga. Heated yoga classes are also offered by many locally owned and operated yoga studios.

Precautions to take while trying Bikram and Hot Yoga

Whether it is Bikram and hot yoga, you need to take some precautions while practicing it.

During a hot yoga class, you will be sweating profusely on your yoga mat. You can use skidless towels on your yoga mat to prevent slipping.

The sweating involved in hot yoga necessitates the selection of appropriate yoga attire. To avoid slipping during poses, both men and women prefer tight-fitting tops and capris or long pants.

The temperature in a hot yoga class vary depending on the style and studio. Some can reach temperatures of 108 degrees Fahrenheit, making the 75 degree Fahrenheit rooms appear almost chilly.

The phrase 'sweating out the toxins' is popular among hot yoga practitioners. The truth is that sweating is not a part of the body's detoxification system, but it can make you feel better at the end.

Drink plenty of water before and after the class to avoid becoming dehydrated. You can also take small sips of water during class, but doing so may cause bloating and impair your ability to feel comfortable in each asana. It's not advisable to eat within two hours of attending a class.

Hot yoga is not recommended for pregnant women, as it can raise core body temperature.

After reading the above, you should be pretty much ready for either Bikram or hot yoga (unless you are pregnant).

