Commonly referred to as The Piano Man, Billy Joel is considered one of the legends in the music industry. Joel was one of the best-selling music artists of all time in the U.S.A from 1970 to 1990 and has sold more than one hundred and fifty million records worldwide.

Billy Joel has made quite an impact in the pop culture industry, and his songs are still regularly featured in movies, television shows, and commercials. His music has made a significant impact on the lives of millions of people and has ruled the hearts of fans since the very beginning.

Recently, Joel has been all over social media due to his major weight loss transformation of about fifty pounds. After this weight loss transformation, Billy looks quite fit and healthy.

Billy Joel Weight Loss Transformation

Billy Joel lost about 50 pounds after he underwent a major back surgery. He mentioned that this weight loss was not exactly intentional, but nevertheless, Joel decided to embrace it. The ache and pain from the back surgery was so bad that Joel completely lost his appetite. Speaking on The Howard Stern show, he said:

“I had back surgery earlier this year and the pain afterwards was so bad I lost my appetite. I embraced that.”

After undergoing back surgery, Billy Joel started eating less due to loss of his appetite. Despite the weight loss happening unintentionally, Joel is quite happy with the results.

Therefore, Billy Joel’s recovery after back surgery was a major reason for his weight loss transformation of about fifty pounds.

The legend eventually recovered well from his surgery, but, owing to old age, Joel occasionally suffers from different weaknesses and diseases. No diet or workout plan was shared by Joel for his weight loss transformation. The icon credits the loss of fifty pounds primarily to the back surgery that he underwent in 2021.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Billy Joel reflected on getting older and about his overall health. He never believed in dying his hair or doing anything similar to reclaim his youth like his peers. Joel has accepted aging as a part of life and has never really tried to hide his age. He further reflected:

“For me to try and look like a movie star would be ridiculous. I’ve always been a schlubby-looking guy, and I ain’t about to change. Plastic surgery, wigs, I don’t know. It has nothing to do with music. It’s all about an image and look. I am 70 years old. I’ve never hidden my age, so why should I start now?”

Bottom Line

Joel is considered a legend in the music industry and has been one of America's best-selling artists. He credits his weight loss of about fifty pounds to the back surgery that he underwent in 2021. The pain from the surgery led to loss of appetite which eventually caused the drastic weight loss.

It is essential to lead a healthy lifestyle for fewer problems as you age and to maintain overall health of the body. This can include having a balanced diet, being physically active, and more.

