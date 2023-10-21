Biologist Gary Brecka can reveal the exact life expectancy through blood and DNA analysis

Biologist Gary Brecka has made it possible to predict the exact time of one's death within a month by analyzing blood and DNA samples - a process once thought impossible.

With an impressive 22-year background as a mortality expert in the insurance industry, Brecka accurately predicted an individual's lifespan down to the month by analyzing extensive demographic information and medical records spanning five years.

"With five years of medical records we could tell the insurance company how long you had to live to the month."

Gary Brecka’s life-changing prediction for Dana White’s health

In a recent interview with The Diary Of A CEO host Steven Bartlett, biologist Gary Brecka discusses his astonishing ability to predict life expectancy through blood and DNA analysis.

During the discussion of Dana White's health issues, Gary Brecka said:

"I'm surprised you can't even bend down entire shoes, that it's not painful to tie your shoes, not that it's not restrictive to tie your shoes, it's not painful like it doesn't feel like the skin's going to peel off your legs."

On hearing that, White was shocked and exclaimed;

"What the [ __ ]? How did you know that?" slamming his hand down."

Desperate for a solution, 53-year-old Dana White turned to Gary Brecka, a renowned expert from 10x Health Systems.

White went through the process of blood drawing and cheek swabbing, hoping to gain some insight into his health condition.

Later, Gary Brecka delivered astonishing results during a three-hour consultation: White has a mere 10.4 years left to live if he doesn't make drastic changes to his lifestyle.

Brecka promptly assured White that he himself has the power to alter this grim projection. He emphasized that taking charge of his health could extend White's life expectancy and significantly improve his well-being.

Determined to regain control, White committed himself to a strict regimen of a keto diet and other health alterations.

After just 10 weeks of following this new routine, the results were remarkable.

White lost an impressive 30 pounds and resolved long-standing conditions, including sleep apnea, which had plagued him for a decade.

On the Action Junkeez podcast, an exhilarated White exclaimed:

"I feel like I'm 35 years old again. Swear to god, I feel like I'm 35 again."

While this revelation may sound extraordinary, it raises the question of whether DNA testing can truly predict one's future

Solely rely on blood test or DNA analysis can be risky (Image via Unsplash/NCI)

The question of whether blood and DNA tests can accurately predict an individual's lifespan is a subject of ongoing scientific research and discussion.

While some experts propose that these tests may offer valuable insights into longevity, it's important to approach such claims with a balanced perspective.

Lifespan prediction is a complex matter influenced by multiple factors, including genetics, lifestyle choices and environmental influences.

Blood and DNA tests can provide information about certain genetic markers associated with health conditions that might impact lifespan.

However, it's crucial to note that these tests cannot predict an individual's lifespan with absolute certainty.

Depends on bio-individuality as well (Image via Unsplash/ TestalizeMe)

Critics argue that accurately predicting lifespan is a multifaceted challenge that extends beyond genetic analysis.

Other variables, like socio-economic factors, access to healthcare and individual lifestyle choices, play significant roles in determining one's longevity.

Nevertheless, while the accuracy of the prediction may be uncertain, we should not disregard the significant psychological impact that knowing one's potential time of death can have.

Some may question it, but many do believe that White's journey made him prioritize his health and make serious changes that really mattered.

That opens doors for more research on how DNA testing can predict our health and motivate us to live healthier lives.