People with the longest life span have 2 common traits – It’s not dieting or exercise

In a world where everyone seems to be in a rush, it can contribute to decreasing life span. While it's commonly known that healthy eating and exercise contribute to longevity, recent research suggests that our personality traits may also play a crucial role.

According to the book Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life, individuals who live the longest share two key personality traits. So, what are these traits for a longer life span, and how do they impact our lives?

Two Important Key Traits For a Longer Life Span

Living a longer and healthier life is a topic of interest for many, and centenarians are the ones who have achieved this goal. One concept explored in the book Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life is the idea of blue zones. These are regions characterized by a high concentration of centenarians.

Centenarians are people who live past their 100th birthday and are the subject of extensive research into the secrets of longevity and happiness.

The blue zone highlighted in the book is Okinawa, Japan, where a significant number of centenarians reside. The study of these regions provides valuable insights into the factors that contribute to happier and longer life spans, shedding light on the role of genetics and lifestyle in the aging process.

Similarly, a study conducted at Yeshiva University, which is also mentioned in the book, analyzed the characteristics of approximately 250 centenarians and found that the two most common traits among people who live the longest life span are:

1) A Positive Attitude

According to the study, most centenarians have a positive attitude, and they consider laughter an essential part of their lives.

They prioritize peace and happiness, and they are often described as optimistic, easygoing, and extroverted. Their ability to find joy in life even in difficult times is attributed to their longer and happier lives.

2) High Emotional Awareness

The second trait that centenarians have in common is a high degree of emotional awareness. These individuals do not suppress their emotions but instead make an effort to communicate their feelings openly to those around them.

This emotional intelligence helps in building robust relationships, resolving conflicts, and increasing their overall well-being.

While more research is needed to establish a direct link between these traits and longevity, these two key traits can help us live a happier and healthier life. Our mindset and ability to manage our emotions undoubtedly impact our physical and mental health.

In fact, the ability to manage our emotions is associated with improved relationships, increased happiness, and possibly even longer life.

The two key traits identified among centenarians for a longer life span—a positive attitude and high emotional awareness—can contribute to a longer and happier life.

Our personality traits can shape our lives in significant ways, and by prioritizing joy and emotional intelligence, we can enjoy a fuller and happier life, irrespective of our age.

A smile, a kind word, and a listening ear are some of the simple things that can make a big difference.