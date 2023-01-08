The Concept of Ikigai & How to Use It in Real-Life, Explained

The concept of ikigai has gained a lot of prominence in recent years. You may have come across it as the one solution to finding the perfect career, happiness and success, or the more popular 'the key to living a long and happy life'.

So, what is ikigai? Ikigai is a Japanese concept that combines the terms 'iki' and 'gai' meaning life and worth respectively. It's widely understood as the 'purpose of life' or the 'reason of being', something that can help you realize the true meaning of your life and how to maximize it to be happy and successful.

What is the Concept of Ikigai?

'What is the true meaning of life' is a question that has been pondered over by some of the greatest minds the world since time immemorial.

The purpose of life, how to achieve success, and how to attain a sense of true joy and well-being are some of the questions that have always puzzled those with a philosophical bent of mind.

The concept was first made popular in the Western world by Hector García and Francesc Miralles’ 2016 book, Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life.

The book basically tells you how you can live a long and happy life by eating healthy, having a purpose, and not retiring. It talks about finding joy and purpose in life, every single day.

Healthy eating, finding your purpose and not retiring may be the key to living a long life (Image via Pexels/Om Thakkar)

You could either read the book for yourself to discover and learn about ikigai or learn something about it from this article.

Here, we have tried to summarise this age-old concept and discuss how one can actively implement and benefit from it. There's no doubt that ikigai can help you lead a more fulfilling life; the question that now remains is how.

How to Use the Ikigai Method?

The book provides a way for you to discover your ikigai or purpose in life. Below we have broken down this process into a few simple points you can easily follow. The important thing to bear in mind is that you will have to look within, as well as your world i.e., the world around you as you perceive it.

What brings you joy?

Start observing your everyday life more closely to identify small things that make you happy. Maybe it's that smile from the old lady as you helped her cross the street, or that maths problem you helped the neighbor kid solve.

What things do you feel define your sense of well-being? The things that you love doing, that feel just right - as if you were made to do them - are what make up your ikigai. Note these down.

Your Ikigai Venn Diagram

Create a Venn diagram with four circles to identify your true calling (Image via Unsplash/Finde Zukunft)

Now it's time for you to create a Venn diagram, the very popular one, which people use to find out exactly what their ikigai is. The diagram is made by drawing four overlapping circles, with each circle standing for mission, passion, profession, and talent. In each of these circles, you will write down things you relate to the four main themes.

Once you have noted down your ideas, find commonalities between each of them and then all of them - this will be written in the exact center of the diagram where all the four circles overlap. If you are able to define the center of the circle properly, you will have found your purpose or your ikigai.

Four Components of Ikigai - Explained

It's important to understand the four components of ikigai better, as these will help you figure out your true purpose.

Passion - What you love doing

Whatever you enjoy doing, that makes you happy and satisfied is your passion in life. That's something that increases your dopamine levels and makes you joyful whenever you do it.

Chances are, you love sharing it with others too. It could be a hobby, or a session of meditation, or simply your morning ritual - anything that makes you grateful for life.

Talent - What you are good at

Maintaining a journal will help you immensely in identifying your purpose (Image via Pexels/Acy Ian Malimban)

Every person has an innate talent, something they're good at by default. That one thing that comes naturally to you, that you can effortlessly accomplish or have spent years honing - is your talent. Examples of that could be skills you have nurtured and nourished, such as designing, art, fashion, or marketing.

Profession - What pays your bills

You need to earn money to survive, and to live the life you want to live. Hence, a part of your ikigai also has to account for what you can do that will earn you money i.e. what is your profession.

Keep in mind that your profession may be different from what you have listed above i.e. your passion and talent.

Mission - What the world needs

Coming to the last part, this is what will bind your ikigai together. All of the above three components may be common or different for you. However, they cannot be fulfilled as your true purpose unless you figure out a way in which the world can benefit from it.

Knowing that what you love, what you are skilled at, and what pays your bills is something that also adds value to the world is what your ikigai stands for.

