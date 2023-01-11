Biotin Benefits – Dosage, Safety, Side Effects, and More

There are several biotin benefits – from enhancing hair growth to improving skin and nails, it offers a plethora of benefits. So, what exactly is biotin, and is it good for you?

Biotin, or vitamin B7, is basically a micronutrient that's beneficial for energy and other important functions in the body. While this micronutrient is found in foods such as egg yolks and oats, you can also opt for its supplement form.

In this article, we will discuss some great benefits of biotin, its possible side effects, dosage, and safety precautions.

What is biotin?

Simply put, it's an important vitamin the body needs to function well. However, as the body doesn’t produce biotin on its own, you have to rely on certain foods and supplements to get an adequate amount of the vitamin.

Studies suggest that biotin can help rebuild tissues, promote cell growth, alleviate diabetes symptoms, boost energy, and promote weight loss. It's also good for stimulating the functions of genes, turning carbs and protein into energy, and stabilizing the signals of cells too.

Recommended dosage

Weak nails are a sign of biotin deficiency. (Photo via Pexels/Jep Gambardella)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not have a recommended dietary dosage for biotin. However, experts recommend an intake of 30 micrograms as beneficial for adults to attain benefits of biotin.

Some experts also recommend taking 2-5 milligrams of biotin in supplement form to improve hair and achieve other biotin benefits while also preventing its deficiency.

Biotin deficiency is rare, but it does occur. Certain health conditions and lifestyle habits can lead to biotin deficiency and cause symptoms like:

weak and brittle nails

thinning hair

rashes around the nose, mouth, and eyes

dry and rough skin

conjunctivitis

hallucinations

numbness in the legs and arms

Specific medications can also lead to biotin deficiency. They includes blood thinners, blood pressure medications, epilepsy medications, and retinoids.

Biotin benefits for hair

While taking biotin for hair loss has become quite common, it's important to note that there's no scientific evidence to support that vitamin B7 can cure hair problems.

Although shampoos and biotin oil for hair are famous for promoting healthy hair strands, studies have shown that they're only effectual in people whose hair issues are caused by a biotin deficiency. So, keep in mind that if you don’t have any kind of biotin deficiency, vitamin B7 supplements might be useless for your hair.

Possible side effects of biotin

Insomnia is a potential side effect of biotin.(Photo via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

It's important to take supplements in moderation to attain biotin benefits and prevent side effects. While supplements are safe when taken in the recommended dosage, they can create problems if you take too much, as they can cause side effects like:

rashes

kidney disease

gut problems

trouble sleeping

insulin release problems, etc.

Safety and risk factors

Biotin supplements might interfere with lab tests, so it's important to consult a doctor before getting any blood tests done.

Supplements are also possibly safe when used during pregnancy and breastfeeding, but it's best to check with your doctor regarding the right dosage.

Foods that contain biotin

Salmon is a good source of biotin. (Photo via Pexels/Valeria Boltneva)

Biotin benefits can also be availed by consuming specific foods that contain vitamin B7. They include:

rice

egg yolk

white mushrooms

salmon

oat flakes

legumes and nuts

cheese and curd

wheat germ

bananas and apples

lettuce and carrots

Attain biotin benefits with right dosage

Biotin benefits have made it quite a popular ingredient in skin and hair products, but that doesn’t mean it can cure hair loss or aging issues, as there’s no evidence to prove these claims.

If you're concerned about your skin, hair, or nails for any reason, it's best to consult a doctor to get the right guidance regarding medications and treatments.

