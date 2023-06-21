Blind man gets kicked out the gym for 'staring' at a woman

Gym, a place where people come to improve their physical well-being, can sometimes be a setting for unfortunate misunderstandings.

Toby Addison, a 21-year-old blind psychology and counseling student, recently shared his mortifying experience of being kicked out of a gym for "staring" at a woman, despite his visual impairment.

Let's delve into this incident and shed light on the importance of understanding and inclusivity.

Blind man kicked out of gym: A misjudgment

Toby Addison gym mishap (Image via IInstagram/blindtobe) )

During a workout session, Toby Addison, who shares his life as a blind person on TikTok (@blindtobes), found himself in an uncomfortable situation.

Unaware of his gaze due to his visual impairment, he unintentionally attracted the attention of a woman who felt uneasy by his "staring." Perplexed, Addison clarified that he was blind, but his explanation fell on deaf ears.

He said on his podcast:

“Obviously I don’t really know where I’m looking a lot of the time. I was just staring right ahead, and, unfortunately, there was a woman doing some exercises.”

Addison added:

"I didn’t know she was talking to me at first because (I wasn’t) doing anything wrong. She said something along the lines of: ‘Why do you keep staring at me. Stop, don’t be so creepy.'”

He concluded:

“I don’t really know where I am looking a lot of the time unless I am talking to someone like I know that I’m talking to you so I am trying to look in your direction.

“It’s so sad that some women feel uncomfortable or anxious when in the gym because of a small percentage of people who have acted inappropriately. It’s also really sad that awareness around disabilities just isn’t good enough at the minute, and when you mix the two together, you make situations like I described way more likely to occur.”

Cultural awareness and gym etiquette

The incident highlights the existence of a culture that aims to expose and confront creeps. However, it also emphasizes the importance of raising awareness about disabilities and promoting understanding in such environments and gym etiquette.

Addison's inability to control his gaze does not make him a threat or creep. It underscores the need for education and empathy, ensuring that everyone feels safe and included in the community.

Power of compassion and dialogue

While Addison acknowledges the discomfort the woman experienced, he wishes that she had shown more understanding towards his situation. These should be spaces where people feel empowered, supported and free from judgment.

By fostering open conversations and compassionate interactions, we can bridge the gap between different experiences and promote inclusivity.

Promoting awareness and building an inclusive culture

Foster an environment that embraces and values diversity (Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels)

Education and sensitization: Providing training to staff and members on interacting with individuals with disabilities, including visual impairments.

Open communication: Encouraging dialogue and understanding among people, fostering an environment where people can ask questions and learn from one another.

Accessibility measures: Implementing accessibility features such as braille signage, tactile floor indicators and audio announcements to enhance the experience for individuals with disabilities.

Empathy and respect: Practicing empathy and respect towards all members, regardless of their abilities and challenging stereotypes and biases.

Together, we can create a culture that celebrates diversity, promotes inclusivity and ensures that everyone feels comfortable and supported in their fitness journey.

