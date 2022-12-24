Blogilates Weightless Arm Workout: What It Is, Benefits, & More

Blogilates weightless arm workouts on the Blogilates YouTube channel are demonstrated by Cassey Ho, a certified Pilates and fitness instructor.

They can energize every muscle in the body, from the arms to the thighs and everywhere in between. Ho's seven million followers watch her seven-day ab workouts and challenging booty routines regularly and also adore her renowned weightless arm exercises.

With her extensive experience in the fitness industry, she has amassed a tremendous fan base. Ho created Blogilaetes, a top female exercise channel on YouTube.

In 2009, she released the first POP Pilates exercise video on YouTube, which launched her career. POP Pilates, which combines popular music with traditional Pilates exercises, served as the inspiration for Blogilates.

What is the Blogilates Weightless Arm Workout?

There is no equipment needed for the entire blogilates weightless arm workout. (Image via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

The blogilates weightless arm workout is an upper body exercise regimen that doesn't require any special equipment and targets the shoulders, biceps, triceps, and upper back. Even though the workout only lasts 13 minutes, keep your arms raised the entire time.

Every minute or so during the workout, you complete a new activity that builds on the one before it. There's no equipment needed for the entire workout, which may be done either seated or standing. You probably won't sweat during the workout, as it doesn't move too quickly.

Cassey Ho says, "I recently tested a few new weightless arm moves, and I'm not gonna lie. ... they burned like crazy!!” in the description of her exercise video.

Put aside your adjustable dumbbells for this exercise, as the video's title says, amd you won't need to pick up any weights. There're a variety of exercises included in the programme.

Below is a complete list of exercises included in the blogilates weightless arm workout:

Triangle Pushes

Palms Back Pulses

Walnut Crushers

Roof Raisers

Prisoner Elbow to Roof Raiser

Prisoner Elbows

Weightless Bicep Curls

Angel Arms – Single and double

Prayer Pulses

Goal Post Punchers

Milk Jugs

Overheads – Single and double

Traveling Shuffle

Leaning Shoulder Press

Benefits of Blogilates Weightless Arm Workout

Weightless workout was the first aspect of the practice that appealed to many. The second thing is that you will notice being more attentive during the workout, as you need to be mindful of your body and focus on contracting the muscles with each move when you don't have weights.

You can perform a complete blogilates weightless arm workout while sitting, kneeling, or standing. Like many Pilates exercises, the goal is to develop toned muscles through high repetitions rather than working up a sweat or burning calories. You can even complete it during a Zoom meeting from your workstation. (Just make sure your camera is off before you begin the exercise.)

Moreover, you will notice a stronger and more durable shoulder girdle and rotator cuff. The exercises are good, as they help the shoulder joint become more mobile and strong, which is difficult to do when using dumbbells or resistance bands.

Blogilates workout is a great option for those exercising on the go or in a tiny space. (Image via Unsplash/Scott Webb)

The results? After 13 minutes, the arms would be excruciatingly sore, as if you had just done a boxing workout in the gym, enticing you to do the workout again. It's a great reminder that home workouts don't have to take hours or involve spending a ton of money on bulky gym equipment.

Who All Can Do Blogilates Weightless Arm Workout

Blogilates weightless arm workout is a perfect choice for:

anyone looking to get in shape without spending money on equipment

pilates devotees looking for a trainer to lead a gentle arm exercise

anyone looking for a simple method to swiftly tone their arms

ones exercising on the go or in a tiny space

Conclusion

The concept of performing a Blogilates weightless arm workout can sound a little too simple if you're used to performing bicep curls or enjoy performing repetitions on weight machines at the gym. Ho says that while strengthening the entire upper body, these arm exercises can bring the burn.

Her videos are entertaining and provide a welcome change from the standard exercises and are an excellent starting point for ones new to working out. Ho is extremely energizing and always incorporates positive music into her arm workouts so that you feel motivated to continue even when your muscles are burning.

