Blood Pressure after Exercise: What Is Normal?

If you're interested in understanding the variations that may happen in your blood pressure after exercise, you have come to the right place. It's true that blood pressure fluctuations happen during and immediately after exercise, but in most cases, it's absolutely normal and nothing to worry about.

You may be aware that blood pressure is usually measured in two readings i.e., the systolic reading (higher) and diastolic reading (lower). Blood pressure around 120/80 is usually considered normal.

Systolic blood pressure (taken when the heart is pumping blood through the body) generally increases during exercise, as the muscles need more oxygen, so the heart has to work harder to deliver it. Meanwhile, diastolic blood pressure should not change significantly.

What is the Normal Blood Pressure after Exercise?

It is normal for blood pressure to be a little high or low after exercise

Although exercise can temporarily raise blood pressure, the effect is usually short-lived. Once you stop working out, blood pressure returns to normal. Recovery to a healthy resting blood pressure indicates general good health.

If your blood pressure is below 120/80 mm Hg, you're considered to have normal blood pressure. Both the top number, or systolic pressure, and the bottom number, or diastolic pressure, must be below 120 mm Hg and 80 mm Hg, respectively.

Systolic blood pressure rises during exercise. Blood vessel pressure during a heartbeat is measured by the systolic reading. The pressure in the arteries in between heartbeats is known as diastolic blood pressure. If it changes too much during exercise, you should consult a doctor.

Due to individual differences, it's challenging to establish clear guidelines for what blood pressure levels are considered to be healthy after exercise. It's possible that what's considered blood pressure after exercise for one person is actually an indicator of a problem for another.

If your blood pressure is above 140/90 even after resting for two hours, you may have high blood pressure

However, any reading over 140/90 mm Hg after resting for up to two hours after exercise is considered high blood pressure. Any post-workout blood pressure reading below 90/60 mm Hg is considered low.

How Does Exercise Affect Blood Pressure?

Aerobic exercises, such as swimming, cycling, and running, place additional stress on the cardiovascular system. Breathing more rapidly is necessary, as the muscles require more oxygen than they do when you're at rest. The heart rate increases as it works to get more oxygen to the working muscles, which increases systolic blood pressure.

Exercise-induced increases in systolic blood pressure of 160–220 mm Hg are considered normal. If your systolic blood pressure after exercise is above 200 over 120 mm Hg, you should not exercise further unless your doctor gives you the green light. If your blood pressure after exercise is over 220 mm Hg, you may develop heart problems.

The way your cardiovascular system reacts to exercise can be affected by many factors. Nutritional habits, illnesses, and pharmaceuticals all play a role. One such condition is exercise hypertension, which manifests itself in a dramatic increase in blood pressure level during exercise. Systolic blood pressure in people with exercise hypertension can rise as high as 250 mm Hg.

Within a few hours after completing an exercise routine, most people's blood pressure returns to normal. Blood pressure after exercise might not be back to where it was before. That's because low blood pressure is common after physical activity, especially when it has been going on for a while.

What is Considered High Blood Pressure?

High blood pressure or low blood pressure can cause headaches.

Hypertension (high blood pressure) is a condition characterized by persistently elevated blood pressure against the interior of the body's blood vessels. Although you may not feel any symptoms, the body could still be damaged by high blood pressure, earning it the nickname 'the silent killer'.

There are two numbers on the blood pressure reading. The top number represents the systolic blood pressure, which is the pressure exerted on the arterial walls during a heartbeat. The lower number, known as the diastolic blood pressure, indicates the pressure in the blood vessels when the heart is at rest between beats.

For example, a blood pressure reading of 110 over 70 is considered normal, while a reading of 135 over 85 indicates stage 1 (mild) hypertension. If your blood pressure after exercise is not in the normal zone, you may want to consult a doctor.

What to do to Lower Blood Pressure Quickly?

Consult your doctor if you have high or low blood pressure after exercise that doesn't subside in 1-2 hours

If you're wondering what to drink to lower blood pressure quickly, you're treading the wrong path. It's not safe to try home remedies to lower blood pressure after exercise quickly without consulting your doctor. Remember that if your blood pressure falls too much too quickly, you may be putting yourself in danger.

If you do wish to lower your blood pressure, you can do the following things after consulting with your doctor.

Reduce stress, and maintain a healthy blood pressure by engaging in light, daily exercise.

If you're not active but would like to be, it's a good idea to talk to a doctor or other healthcare professional.

Choose activities where you can move around freely, such as walking, swimming, or cycling. Gradually extend your workouts, and ramp up the difficulty.

Get warmed up first to prevent injuries while working out.

Reduce your exercise intensity over time. Those who suffer from hypertension should take some time to relax and unwind. Heart rate and blood pressure can gradually return to their pre-exercise levels.

Takeaway

You should consult your doctor if your blood pressure after exercise is too high. Follow the aforementioned tips to exercise safely and to keep your blood pressure in check. You can also check these tips to lower blood pressure without medication.

