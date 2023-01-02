Body aches are a frequent occurrence. They might be brought on by fatigue or activity, but they can also be a sign of a deeper issue. Even though most of the time body aches are not harmful, knowing what causes them and when to contact a doctor is helpful.

The severity and frequency of body aches can differ. They may be described as sharp, sporadic aches or as a slow, aching discomfort.

Your entire body suffers when you have a body ache, as the name implies. There is a dull soreness throughout every joint and muscle that doesn't go away. You might need to see a doctor if you are experiencing physical aches for no apparent reason.

Possible Causes of Body Aches

The musculoskeletal system may be the cause of body aches that are localized to one location. If so, stress, arthritis, overuse problems, minor injuries, or overexertion could be to blame.

On the other hand, all-over pain is more likely to be a sign of an underlying disease. Other symptoms that come along with body aches may offer hints as to their origin. A terrible cold or a more severe illness, for instance, may cause body aches and chills. A number of disorders, from autoimmune diseases to medical side effects, may be to blame for all-over aches and pains without a temperature.

Here are some potential reasons for body aches:

1) Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia is a chronic ailment that results in discomfort all over the body. Pain, exhaustion, and rigidity of the muscles are all signs.

Fibromyalgia may result in muscle pain. (Image via Pexels/ Kindel Media)

Symptoms include discomfort, tiredness, and muscle stiffness.

2) Muscle overuse

The muscles you worked can hurt after exercising at a level of intensity you're not accustomed to.

As an illustration, if you typically run 2 miles but decide to run 5 miles one day, you can have aching legs the next day. It's possible that overusing your muscles is at fault if you experience body aches but no fever.

By gradually upping the difficulty of your workouts, you can prevent muscular pain. Make sure to remain hydrated as well as perform stretching exercises before and after the workout.

3) Medications

Numerous drugs have the potential to produce body aches. Statins (medications that decrease cholesterol) and steroids are two of the most used ones.

Why these drugs produce muscle pain is unclear. Some are thought to shrink muscle fibers, alter necessary electrolyte levels for healthy muscle function, or modify muscle energy levels.

Some medications may result in body pain. (Image via Pexels/ Dany Kurniawan)

Your doctor may request blood tests to check for this since medication can occasionally cause levels of specific muscle proteins to increase in your blood.

4) Incorrect sleeping position

Your sleeping position may have left your body sore when you woke up. Each person has their own preferred sleeping posture. More people find that sleeping on their side is most comfortable, especially those who struggle with obstructive sleep apnea or other breathing issues.

5) Stress

Physical symptoms of psychological stress can include lower back discomfort, jaw pain, and headaches. That is a result of your body producing cortisol when you are under stress.

Psychological stress can also cause body aches. (Image via Unsplash/ Nik Shuliahin)

A 2014 study found that prolonged stress can increase inflammation, leading to symptoms including muscle breakdown, soreness, and exhaustion. Additionally, when you can't relax, your body becomes more prone to infection.

Conclusion

Your physical and emotional health may suffer if you wake up with body discomfort. Discovering the cause of your body aches is the first step. Speaking with a doctor can help you go to sleep feeling your best and live pain-free.

