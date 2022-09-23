Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead Hits His Quads and Hamstrings Hard in Leg Workout

Chris Bumstead is a 27-year-old Canadian IFBB professional bodybuilder. The reigning Mr. Olympia Classic Physique champion for the last three years finished second in 2017 and 2018.

Bumstead, also known as 'CBum', has a big internet presence with content centered on his lifestyle and bodybuilding. He recently filmed a quad-focused leg workout video that he shared on YouTube. Bumstead is well into his offseason, trying to put on as much weight as possible before his next prep.

Even in the offseason, though, he gives it his all. Despite suffering from knee problems since the 2017 Olympia, Bumstead has worked around it and works out his legs hard without traditional squats.

Here's his recent leg workout video:

Bumstead wants to strengthen his total package, and his wide legs are of special interest to him when he competes in the 2022 Olympia, which is set for December 16-18 in Las Vegas, NV. He will seek to win his fourth Classic Physique Olympia championship there.

Bumstead crushed his hard and heavy leg workout in Stuart, FL's Revive Gym. Check it out below, followed by all the workout instructions:

Warm-up

Bumstead begins the video with his lunch: a meat-packed deli sandwich on deli bread with turkey, lettuce, and mustard.

He warms up on a stair climber in reverse before beginning his workout to prepare his joints and hamstrings. He rolls out his quadriceps to keep them flexible for his next heavy training sets.

During his off-season, Bumstead hammers his legs twice a week — one quad-dominant day and one hamstring-dominant day — to pack on as much muscle as possible before lowering calories for his Olympia preparation.

Massage Therapy, Seated Leg Extensions, and Lying Leg Curls

Chris Bumstead begins his workout with seated leg extensions followed by lying hamstring curls. That warms up the front and back of his knees without putting too much strain on them, and it also 'pre-exhausts' him before the heavier compound motions.

Superset: Smith Machine Squatsand Bodyweight Sissy Squats

Bumstead hits the Smith machine, fully warmed up and ready to tear down his quad fibers. Squatting in this machine provides for a greater emphasis on technique, as bracing is not required in a regular barbell back squat since the barbell is on a fixed track.

Bumstead can control where the bar lowers by modifying his foot location, putting less strain on his knees and lower back. He begins with a 45-pound weight plate on each side and progresses to a top set of ten 45-pound plates for seven to eight repetitions.

Cybex Single-Leg Press

The single leg press is Bumstead's next exercise. He does a single leg variant not only to work each side leg equally, but also because it's easier on his knees. It enables him to work each leg hard with equal weight.

Bumstead concentrates on gradual, controlled movements through the eccentrics and concentrics. In his last set, he completes a rest pause set for each leg for 10-12 repetitions per leg.

Leg Extensions, Seated Calf Raises, & Seated Leg Curls

Chris Bumstead moves on to the leg extension. Bumstead resumes his slow eccentric method with a strong squeeze at the top of each rep. He does two triple drop sets to work his quads while using less weight on his knees.

Bumstead then takes off his shoes for plate-loaded seated calf raise machine work in only his socks to target the soleus part of his calf. He begins with a 45-pound plate on each side and gradually increases to a 45-pound and 25-pound plate on each side.

He completes his leg workout with sat lying leg curls superset with seated calf lifts.

Chris Bumstead's Killer Leg Workout

In his latest video, Christ Bumstead has performed the following leg exercises in the order given below:

Superset: Seated Leg Extensions & Lying Leg curls

Superset: Smith Machine Squats & Sissy Squats

Single Leg Leg Press

Seated Leg Extensions

Superset: Seated Calf Raises & Seated Leg Curls

Bumstead trained intensely but intelligently, performing comprehensive warm-ups, rest-pause sets, and supersets with intensity and volume while keeping the weight within a range he could control over the full range of motion.

He has remained committed to injury prevention despite experiencing knee and lower back pain. He has said that working around his knee has made it less painful. Massage therapy has improved his rehabilitation, which he uses on his leg days.

The intensity of Bumstead's leg workout and increased rep counts should help in his preparation for the Olympia. It remains to be seen if he sports an enhanced package on the 2022 Olympia stage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far