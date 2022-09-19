What Weight-Lifting Exercise Burns the Most Fat?

Weight lifting doesn't burn a lot of calories, but it does help you build muscle and speed up your metabolism. Compound exercises are best for fat loss, especially if you want to lose weight. Adding circuits and turning up the intensity will get the most out of your ability to burn fat in your body.

Lifting weights helps muscles grow, which is called hypertrophy. When you have leaner mass, you burn more calories. About 20% of the energy you use every day goes to your muscle tissue. Body fat, on the other hand, only makes up 5% of the total energy burned. Each pound of muscle is thought to burn about seven calories per day.

Compound exercises not only help you build muscle, but they also get your heart rate up and may help you get fitter in other ways. Back squats, front squats, walking lunges, chest presses, shoulder presses, and deadlifts are all great choices for this purpose. Also in this group are pull-ups, push-ups, chin-ups, and other body-weight exercises.

Weight-Lifting Exercises that Burn the Most Fat

Check out the following weight-lifting exercises that burn fat and aid in quick fat loss:

1. Clean and Press

Clean and press ranks high on the list of exercises best suited for burning fat. Start this exercise by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and with a barbell by your toes. When you grab the barbell with your overhand, your knees should be slightly bent, and your hips should be pushed back.

As you quickly pull the barbell up to your chest, keep your core tight, look forward, and keep your chest up. Lift the barbell from below your shoulders in a single, clean motion. Turn your knuckles towards your face and move your elbows so they point forward.

When the bar reaches your chest, slightly bend your knees and press into your heels as you lift the barbell overhead. Make sure your core is tight and straighten your arms and legs. Bring the barbell back to where it started in a controlled way.

2. Squat-to-Press

This exercise is a lot like clean and press, but your lower limbs move through a wider range of motion. You can use weights, a medicine ball, or a barbell, but it is better to practice the move first with light weights or by depending on your own body weight.

Stand with your feet as far apart as your shoulders. Holding the weight right in front of your midsection, slowly bend your knees outward until your hips are just above your knees and your knees are facing inward. Push the weight off your core and pull it back at the same time.

3. Back Squat

Back squats with a heavy weight on your back are a staple of weight room workouts for a reason: there aren't many better ways to build strength in your legs. However, this compound exercise also burns fat because it uses a lot of energy to move the weight and works a lot of major muscle groups at once.

Make sure you are extra careful when you squat. Use proper form by engaging your core, going as deep as you can (to parallel or just below), and moving slowly through each rep. This will help you burn the most fat possible.

4. Deadlift

The deadlift is another big, bad, heavy lift that also burns fat. The multi-joint exercise uses your whole body, especially your lower body and back, and the effort it takes to lift the weight off the floor gets your metabolism going.

You'll get the most out of deadlifts if you do them with heavy weights and in the right way. This means you have to use your core to help stabilize your spine, glutes, and hamstrings to lift the weight off the floor. Remember to move slowly and deliberately through each rep.

5. Farmer's Carry

Loaded carries are so easy that they might not seem like a good way to burn fat, but anyone who has had to carry a set of dumbbells or a heavy load of groceries for a long distance can tell you how quickly the weight becomes a burden.

In order to perform this exercise, you have to remember that your posture is very important. Make sure you hold the handles tightly, use your glutes and core, pull your ribcage in, look straight ahead, and don't let your shoulders slump forward as you step.

6. Bench Press

This is called "the king of pressing movements" because, other than pull-ups, no other upper-body exercise uses more muscles to do a single rep. As you press the bar away from you, your legs push the floor down as hard as they can. This is a full-body move.

Take a flat workout bench and a set of dumbbells. Lay back on the bench, and put one dumbbell in each hand on your thighs. Hold the dumbbells above your chest and shoulder-width apart so that your upper arm and forearm make a right angle. The palms should be in front.

As you push the dumbbells up and fully extend your arms, let out your breath. Wait one second. Take a deep breath in and slowly lower the dumbbells to the sides of your chest. This is one repetition.

Bottom Line

Weight-training is the best way to build lean muscle. These are fat-free tissues that burn more calories than any other tissue in the body because they have a high metabolic rate. Strength training works best because it helps you lose fat while keeping muscles that burn calories. These six weight-lifting exercises burn the most fat. Adopt them and inculcate them in your routine in order to quicken fat loss.

