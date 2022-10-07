Bodybuilder Hunter Labrada Shares His Workout for Sculpting Strong Legs

Hunter Labrada is preparing for Mr. Olympia 2022. Bodybuilders closely follow this grand show of the bodybuilding industry. Recently, Labrada demonstrated how to build good-looking legs using the adductor machine. In preparation for the bodybuilding show of the year, he has been focusing on improving and recently showed off some of the gains he’s made with a demanding arm workout.

Complete preparation ensures total success. (Image via instagram)

In training sessions, Labrada routinely shares knowledge relating to many of the workouts he deems to be the most important. In the video, Labrada explains how to build massive triceps with overhead cross-cable tricep extensions. Labrada, son of bodybuilding Hall of Famer Lee Labrada, is also keeping busy ahead of his third Mr. Olympia appearance.

Hunter Labrada's awesome triceps are a result of cross-cable extension exercise. (Image via instagram)

Hunter Labrada also handed out advice on the importance of proper sleep in relation to rest, recovery, and muscle growth. In addition, he’s limiting his time on the phone due to the blue light they emit, which can affect sleep quality and mental peace too. He stressed that maintaining a low core body temperature is paramount for recovery. This time, however, Labrada is sharing his best tips for creating more massive legs.

Hunter Labrada places importance on mental health for peak performance. (Image via instagram)

Importance of Adductor Development

In a recent video, Hunter Labrada discussed why adductors make a leg look more massive in proper condition.

“I was asked about it, and that is, how to make your legs look massive. No, this is not a video on how to improve to your sweep. So, obviously when you talk about your legs looking massive, as everyone is so focused on putting meat on their quads. Absolutely a great focus to have. That target absolutely should not shift”. Labrada said.

“Posing in the correct stance assists a bodybuilder to show off his body in an impressive way and the body also looks massive at that particular time". Labrada said.

“In bodybuilding, negative part being like gaps in your physique, whenever you’re posing, the massive you are going to look. Think about Dorian Yates hitting a lat spread, you know from behind there’s no gap between his arm and his back. It’s like this massive meat blanket. Think about Ronnie Coleman’s legs, it’s a great example of this. You know, he’d have his legs staggered wide but his adductors would literally be touching him all the way down to his knees almost. Keep on focusing on your quad sweep, but this Tuesday's Tip is on the adductors,” says Hunter Labrada.

As he prepares for the 2022 Mr. Olympia, Hunter Labrada will not miss an opportunity to connect with his followers. He also met up with his father Lee at their own gym, Hunter Labrada Nutrition, to get his biceps measured in the early stages of his contest prep. While Hunter doesn’t believe his body is as massive as rival Nick Walker's, they did measure at an impressive 22 1/2 inches.

