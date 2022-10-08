Bodybuilders Lunsford, Walker and Elgargni Unite To Prep For The 2022 Olympia

IFBB Pro bodybuilders Derek Lunsford, Nick Walker and Kamal Elgargni are among the best of this generation. Derek Lunsford and Kamal Elgargni are 2021 and 2019 Mr. Olympia 212 winners, respectively.

Many professional bodybuilders train together and push each other to be their best version irrespective of their professional goals.

Nick Walker is a Men’s Open Category bodybuilder and the 2021 Arnold Classic winner. He finished in fifth position in his Maiden Olympia appearance in 2021.

Kamal Elgargni has great potential to perform exercise. However, reigning divisional king Derek Lunsford received a special invitation to compete in the opening category at the show, putting him on a collision course with Nick Walker. However, the three have begun their preparations for the 2022 Olympia and train together often with a strong sense of teamwork and a positive attitude.

The trio recently went through an intense back workout as part of their competitive prep. Bodybuilders use straps to strengthen their grip. The video of the session was uploaded on Derek Lunsford’s personal social media channel.

Bodybuilder Derek Lunsford focus on back workout with Nick Walker and Kamal Elgargni

At the start of the workout, Derek Lunsford, Nick Walker, and Kamal Elgargni talked about the number of exercises they prefer to include in the back workout. Derek Lunsford said that five is the magic number for him.

Single Arm Lat Pulldown

This movement primarily works with Latissimus Dorsi and several other important muscles in the upper body. Doing this exercise unilaterally helps to target movement and mind-muscle connection. The bodybuilder performed this exercise on the Nautilus upload plate loading machine. It has a swivel handle that can easily be used to exercise with regular, reverse to hit the back deeply.

Exercise on Incline Rows on Plate Loaded Iso-Lateral Machine

The training partners next took to this variation of rows to focus on the lower lats in particular. Hence, it removes the possibility of any other muscle taking over movement as only the shoulder and elbow joints have the scope of movement. This, helps focus on the target muscles to a greater extent.

Doing this exercise on a machine keeps the muscles under tension throughout the range of motion and helps bring about hypertrophy. Derek Lunsford and his partners performed this exercise on an Iso-lateral machine. Since both handles of this machine move independently with different weight stacks, it helps to eliminate the strength imbalance.

Wide Grip Cable Rows

Wide grip cable rows particularly work the rhomboids, trapezius, and posterior deltoid muscles in the shoulders and help improve upper body strength. For those looking to improve their overall fitness, cable rows can help improve their posture as slouched shoulders are a common problem among those working on a computer for longer periods. The movement served as the finisher for Derek Lunsford, Kamal Elgargni, and Nick Walker’s back day as they wrapped up the training session after a few sets of this movement.

Arm Bent Over Dumbbell Rows

Derek Lunsford, Kamal Elgargni and Nick Walker next took to this compound a free weight movement that engages mainly the back muscles and helps to improve the basic pulling form. Additionally, bend over dumbbell rows to activate the biceps and posterior deltoid muscles as well. They applied a progressive overload method to this movement and got a few good sets in before moving on to any other exercise.

Conclusion

With Derek Lunsford’s move up to the Open category, the 2020 Olympia 212 winner Shaun Clarida is a huge hurdle in Kamal Elgargni’s target to become a two-time Mr. Olympia 212 winner. The 2022 Olympia is planned for December. A recent back-to-back training session with the bodybuilders did not leave anything on the table in terms of pushing boundaries.

